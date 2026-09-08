Why Trump’s Angry New Tirade at Canada Is About to Backfire On Him

You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Listen to the other Republican senator in Kansas, Jerry Moran, who quickly put out a statement reiterating Bombardier’s centrality to the local economy. Marshall was silent on Monday, but he eventually followed suit on Tuesday morning, noting that he will “fight” to defend Wichita’s jobs while insisting that he’d expressed his “concern” to the White House without once mentioning the word “Trump.”

What’s funny is that both these GOP responses are carefully calibrated to sound as if they’re defending American jobs, but without faulting Trump in any way. Its comical premise is that empirically reminding Trump of the facts of the situation will get him to see the error of his ways and drop this crusade. Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton, quickly denounced his delay, ripping him for “standing by while the president is attacking Kansas jobs.”

And Trump’s broadside is already producing brutal local headlines. “Wichita is home to Bombardier’s U.S. headquarters. Trump wants to block plane sales,” blared the Kansas City Star. A columnist for the Wichita Eagle pointed out that Bombardier’s operations are “deeply intertwined with this community” and pilloried Marshall for failing to stand up to Trump while he “turned on Wichita.”