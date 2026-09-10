The White House’s Latest Dumb Idea: A Trad Wife Bonus

In the leadup to the elections, Democrats are running on long-overdue federal solutions to working families’ childcare woes. Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and others released a report detailing Trump’s failings on the issue this summer, and there are proposals in both houses of Congress to improve families’ access to high-quality childcare. Some of these proposals are even supported by some Republicans. But Republicans and conservative Democrats are reluctant to spend the money required to develop a truly high quality and affordable system. Senator Elizabeth Warren—backed by Representative Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez in the House—has proposed legislation for a program modelled on the military’s approach to childcare affordability, a sliding scale under which half of American families would pay no more than $10 a day for childcare. For a blueprint on how to think even bigger, lawmakers could look to the Roosevelt Institute’s vision of a federal system of care that’s free or nominal for all, universally available, and staffed by workers receiving pay and benefits on par with K-12 teachers.

Of course, low-income mothers who want to stay home with their kids should receive resources to do so. Cash subsidies are a fine way to help them as long as these don’t come at the expense of working parents. Catching up with the rest of the world on requiring employers to give all workers paid time off with a new baby would be another step forward. The Roosevelt Institute’s proposal for expanded federal childcare includes a much-needed proposal to mandate a year of paid parental leave—exactly one year more than the law currently requires for private sector workers. Making choices about how to balance work and childrearing shouldn’t be a luxury reserved only for the rich. There’s just no reason—other than a far-right agenda—to favor one group’s domestic life choices over the other. Even some on the right are arguing as much in the wake of the Times’ report. “I don’t believe that we should be using the tax code to sway people’s decisions one way or the other, to penalize people for having more children, or to incentivize people to have more children,” said Joel Griffith of Advancing American Freedom, a think tank founded by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Some have also pointed out that natalist policies like this, contrary to their architects’ dreams, don’t incentivize that many people to have more kids.)

Subsidies aimed at helping all families would be much more helpful. One of the underreported factors in President Biden’s unpopularity was that families appreciated the near-universal child subsidies—and then that help vanished. Some congresspeople are working on bringing them back, by expanding eligibility for the existing child tax credit to include lower-income families. Like the congressional childcare proposals, the effort is bipartisan—Maria Salazar, a Florida Republican, just signed on this week. But bringing back the more universal version of the child tax credit that American families enjoyed under Biden would be even better.