Trump Rages Openly at Midterm Woes as His Worst Poll Yet Lands Hard

Donald Trump exploded in wild fury at the Supreme Court after it blocked his scheme to corrupt vote-by-mail. But in his bizarrely unhinged tirade was a key tell: He called the ruling a “big loss for Republicans.” In effect, he openly admitted he’s angry because he won’t be able to rig the midterms—and because his party is more likely to lose them badly. This comes as a New York Times poll finds Democrats leading by nearly nine points in the generic ballot matchup. This is the gold-standard survey, and it shows Democrats with a widening lead. It also shows Democrats suddenly leading on the economy and on immigration and finds Trump’s approval lower than any president heading into a midterm since George W. Bush before the 2006 Democratic blowout. As a Times analysis concludes, a “blue wave may be building.” Taken all together, it’s arguably his worst polling news of the cycle. We talked to Democratic strategist Caitlin Legacki, a veteran of midterms. We discuss the Times poll’s hidden findings, why Texas is no longer a pipe dream, why the polls might soon start to tighten, and why that shouldn’t freak you out. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.