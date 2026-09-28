Did the Forestry Industry Just Get to Write Its Own Emissions Rules?

The GHG Protocol receives considerable corporate funding; its forest carbon accounting work specifically is funded by the Ikea Group, Cargill, and the forestry giant Weyerheuser, among others. Its governance structure has been overhauled in recent years so as to better balance the interests of stakeholders across business, academia, and civil society. Its day-to-day operations are handled by a secretariat staffed by WRI and the World Business Council on Sustainable Development, a nonprofit network of more than 250 corporations, including Ikea’s parent company, the Ingka Group, Amazon, EY (formerly known as Ernst and Yong), Shell, and Weyerhaeuser. Its top governing body is an 11-person steering committee that provides high-level advice and oversees the GHG Protocol’s main decision-making body, the 11-person Independent Standards Board, or ISB. As of now, the steering committee contains no independent scientists, and the ISB contains no civil-society representatives.

The forest carbon accounting scandal started brewing last spring. At a May 2025 meeting of the Independent Standards Board, EY consultants contracted by the secretariat presented findings from a larger Technical Working Group tasked with proposing forest carbon accounting methods. Technical Working Group membership is made up of scientific experts, forestry products industry representatives, and NGOs; this group’s members had been approved by the Independent Standards Board, according to the organization’s bylaws. Since the Technical Working Group was unable to agree on a single recommendation, EY presented the ISB with two separate accounting systems developed by two different cohorts within the TWG.

One approach was less generous to industry, and one far more generous. “Activity-based accounting” would distinguish between changes in forest emissions caused by firms’ treatment of the land; if a company cuts down or plants trees, for instance, its carbon ledger would reflect those activities. The other approach, called managed land proxy “plus,” or MLP+, would instead track forest carbon absorption, storage, and emissions across the land a company manages. Companies would be allowed to count carbon absorption that happens on land they own or lease toward their total emissions, regardless of whether their activities on that land have caused that absorption. Separately, firms would also report on the specific impact of their forest management. In Northern climates, forests are currently growing faster as a result of climate change—additional atmospheric carbon dioxide speeds plant growth, and warmer temperatures can mean longer growing seasons. By some estimates, such effects amount to more than 10 gigatons of additional carbon removals worldwide per year—roughly a third of all carbon dioxide emissions. Under the proposed accounting method, companies could take credit for at least some portion of those climate-induced removals while also cutting down and burning massive numbers of trees, thereby contributing to climate change. So long as the company owns enough wooded land—and the forests on those lands are growing—those carbon removals can effectively cancel out the carbon emitted by tree harvesting and burning.