Transcript: Trump Hits Record Poll Low amid Fresh Leaks of GOP Panic

The reality of it is, voters are so laser-like focused on the cost of things—the price of groceries, the increased price of gas, your utility bill, your mortgage, your rent, your childcare. These are things that continue to grow in cost every single month. And families sit around the kitchen table on Friday night and Saturday night trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for their daily expenses, not some exorbitant vacation. And when Americans are feeling that way, somebody’s got to pay the price for that. And the people who they blame right now are the president.

Listen, we lived on the other side of this two years ago, is that people were feeling really frustrated, really agitated, really unsafe in the economy due to increased inflation. And so they voted Donald Trump in to change the policies they thought of, of Joe Biden. And now they’ve figured out that not only are things just as bad, they’re a lot worse under Trump, after they thought he was going to fix it. And so there’s a lot of blame and a lot of regret going around.

Sargent: Very briefly, what’s the map look like for Democrats more broadly, in your view? Is there a path to a Senate majority? What do you predict?

Jackson: Absolutely, I do. Listen, I think when you see places like Texas, Kansas, Iowa coming online, Alaska, Ohio—none of these were close states in 2024 in the presidential. And these states, Democrats have small leads or are dead even. And a lot of prognosticators have ranked them toss-up seats. That’s a very big deal.

That shows the mood of this country and where voters are—not just where Democratic voters are more excited, but the lack of enthusiasm from Republican voters, and, frankly, unaffiliated are just revolting against Trump at this point. And so I think all those things—and listen, we’re light years away from election day. We’re fifty, forty-some days away. And the reality is that things can change.

Sargent: OK, so Democrats have to net four Senate seats in order to win the Senate. They have to flip four Republican-held seats. If you had to pick which are the four most likely, in your view?

Jackson: So the four most likely—first of all, I’d start with North Carolina. It’s the place that if we’re going to win anywhere, we’ve got to win here. This is seat number one. I like our thoughts in Maine. I like Alaska. I think Sherrod Brown is running an incredible race in Ohio.

But I also think—listen, I think Iowa, Josh Turek is running a great race and things are happening in Iowa. So we talked about Texas. These are places that are really challenging. And I think the good news for us, the best news for us, is there’s not just one path to get there.

We’ve lived in an electoral environment where there’s only—we have to, if we don’t win this state, we’re done; if we win this state, we can’t get there. The reality of it is, we have multiple paths to get to the majority. We just need to close some of these races out.

Sargent: Sure looks that way. Morgan Jackson, awesome to talk to you. Thank you so much for coming on.

Jackson: Thanks, guys. Y’all take care.