Transcript: Trump Fury Erupts as Case for Press Ban Starts Collapsing

Noah: Well, to defend them a little bit, he has a lot of sycophants around him, some of whom possess some competency—I think especially of Russell Vought, who is not a dumb person. And so, he is trying in various ways to rig things.

Sargent: I think we need to get to a place where we’re wary of what Trump can possibly do, and we’ve got to be as vigilant as possible at all times, but we also should stop seeing him as this all-powerful, deviously formidable figure.

Noah: As a master tactician, right?

Sargent: As a master tactician, and a profoundly formidable figure who ultimately always wins and, Houdini-like, escapes from every single situation he’s in, no matter what.

Noah: He is not a master tactician. He never was. Neither was George W. Bush when he was president, and people were always saying that about W as well. And to tell you the truth, neither was Ronald Reagan when he was president. And people were always attributing all sorts of deep wisdom to Ronald Reagan.

I remember a memorable Saturday Night Live skit where you’d see the amiable Reagan sort of nodding and saying vacuous things in public, and then he’d close the door and he’d sound like a genius strategist with his aides. And it was a very funny conceit, but it was not the truth.

Sargent: That’s all very wise stuff, Tim Noah. Thank you so much for coming on. Hopefully we can get through this without too much more damage.

Noah: All right. Thank you, Greg.