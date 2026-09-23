Why Trump’s White House Reporter Ban Matters So Little

To the limited extent access to the White House press warren benefits anybody, it’s TV reporters and producers. Now and then Trump will make himself available to a pool of 20 or so White House reporters, when he will yet again demonstrate his castration complex by snarling at some challenging question from a woman reporter. The resulting video will go viral. But how many times do we need to be reminded that Trump thinks all females are pigs? We’ve already seen him aboard Air Force One telling Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, piggy.” He’s also called woman reporters “stupid” and “ugly.”

At the moment, there is no TV pool, because the remaining news networks that participate in it (ABC, CBS, and Fox News) pulled out in solidarity with CNN, Politico, and MS NOW’s lawsuit demanding reinstatement. It quickly became apparent that the news networks possessed all the leverage. This was demonstrated most hilariously on Monday when the White House website’s livestream of a Trump gaggle, in which Trump cut the ribbon on a new White House helipad, was inaudible. The White House depends on TV technicians to capture Trump’s audio on such occasions; when the TV technicians aren’t there, this is what happens. But even after the White House fixes this technical problem, the fact will remain that Trump has lost access to a huge distribution network on which he relies to spread his utterances, however inane, across the globe. It was telling that none of the reporters who covered Trump yawping inaudibly into the wind tried to find out what the absent mics failed to pick up. Nobody gave a shit.

The dry run for Trump’s press expulsion was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Nebuchadnezzar-like expulsion of the press from the Pentagon. This occurred in three stages. Stage One, in May 2025, was an order requiring reporters to be escorted by a government official through parts of the Pentagon to which previously they’d enjoyed free access. Stage Two, in September 2025, was an order requiring reporters to give up all access to the Pentagon unless they signed an oath not to gather any information not released by the federal government. All the real reporters in the building, of course, refused to sign. Stage Three, in June 2026, was to declare the press office a classified space and bar reporters from it altogether. The last thing you want hanging around a press office is press.