Why Blue States Are Better Places to Live

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Working class is a term constantly invoked by the media, pundits, and even politicians these days. But TNR’s Monica Potts argues this discussion is misguided, expanding on a recent piece that she wrote. First of all, there is no universal definition of working class. So those using the term are often discussing disparate groups of people, says Potts. Secondly, many in politics use working class to describe anyone who doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree. But Potts says that definition doesn’t make sense. Some people without college degrees own businesses, are very wealthy, and don’t fit any traditional definition of working class. And some with degrees are in blue-collar and/or low-paying jobs. Potts also discusses her recent article arguing that it’s easier to live in a blue state compared to a red one. And she says that while polls may be overstating the Democrats’ chances, they are clear favorites to flip the House and have a strong chance at the Senate too.