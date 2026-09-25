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Why Blue States Are Better Places to Live

TNR’s Monica Potts says “abundance” liberals who praise red states for affordable housing are missing the broader story.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Working class is a term constantly invoked by the media, pundits, and even politicians these days. But TNR’s Monica Potts argues this discussion is misguided, expanding on a recent piece that she wrote. First of all, there is no universal definition of working class. So those using the term are often discussing disparate groups of people, says Potts. Secondly, many in politics use working class to describe anyone who doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree. But Potts says that definition doesn’t make sense. Some people without college degrees own businesses, are very wealthy, and don’t fit any traditional definition of working class. And some with degrees are in blue-collar and/or low-paying jobs. Potts also discusses her recent article arguing that it’s easier to live in a blue state compared to a red one. And she says that while polls may be overstating the Democrats’ chances, they are clear favorites to flip the House and have a strong chance at the Senate too.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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