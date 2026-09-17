The Term Working Class Is Useless

I can’t really fault the CWCP, though. The left’s collective freakout over working-class voters—mainly, but not exclusively, “white working-class” voters—began in earnest when Donald Trump pulled off his surprise win in the 2016 election. So many years, so many takes about what happened and how to win those voters back. And throughout this time, writers, pundits, and voters themselves have tossed around the term working class without remembering or thinking about what it means. It’s now a term that doesn’t mean anything at all. And we should stop using it, because it’s been used as a sloppy shorthand for a group that’s so broad, varied, and voting on so many different issues that we’re often misdiagnosing our political and economic problems.

This is not to say that the term never meant anything. For some researchers, especially economists and sociologists, working class has always referred to people who earn hourly wages, often in unskilled or low-skilled jobs (or jobs perceived as not requiring skills, which is an entirely other conversation). Their bosses largely control their workdays. They don’t own assets, except maybe the house they live in, and don’t have investments or another financial cushion to rely on if they lose their jobs. They can work their way into financial security over time but are vulnerable to their factory or office closing—and, even worse, to finding that their skills aren’t easily transferable or are becoming entirely outdated in a rapidly changing labor market. They just don’t have a lot of economic power. They’re not quite in poverty, but also not quite middle class.

This is how I’ve always defined it, and some experts I spoke to recently do, as well. “Our foundational definition is people who have to work for a living and have little or no financial security to fall back on if they lose their job or are unable to work,” said Ravi Mangla, the press secretary for the Working Families Party. “So it could include people of a higher income that have no safety net underneath them and exist in a precarious state. So our formula factors in family income, education, and occupation and type of work (not just income). And we estimate that working class comprises roughly 63 percent of the electorate.”