Transcript: MAGA Radio Host Leaks GOP Poll Bombshell in Blow to Trump

I mean, because we’ve had these close races in the past. We haven’t gotten them across the finish line, so then it looks a lot redder than it is. But I have a lot of faith in the Iowa voters. They are practical, they are smart, they do their homework, and they are looking for a candidate that’s going to represent them. They want people who are going to not only tell them what they want to hear, but actually act on it. And our Democratic candidates are ready to go to work for them.

And that’s what I’m counting on, is that the average voter in Iowa is going to recognize that the Democratic candidates are going to make a difference if they just give them a shot. Because that’s what they look for.

They look for who’s going to represent me best. And they’re smart enough, and understand the political situation enough, to know that if you want different results—and right now we need different results—you’ve got to vote for something different. So those people who have been voting Republican are going to give our Democratic candidates a shot.