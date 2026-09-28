This Is a Crucial Week in the Fight Against Trump’s Assault on the Law

The case has taken a long, tortuous path to tomorrow’s hearing. It is important in itself, but the stakes reach past it, to whether this administration set out to buck the law from the first days of Trump 2.0. That’s why I left my usual seat in the journalist’s box and signed onto an amicus brief in the case, one of 12 former Justice Department officials, Republicans and Democrats alike, who think Boasberg should be allowed to do his job.

Cast your mind back to March 2025. It was the first real collision between the second Trump administration and the federal courts: before the birthright citizenship fights, before the funding freezes, before the parade of emergency stays that is now the background hum of this presidency.

At an emergency hearing on March 15, Boasberg ordered the government not to remove anyone under the Alien Enemies Act and, if planes were aloft, to turn them around. His statement from the bench: Any plane carrying these people “needs to be returned to the United States.”