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Can Democrats Be Both Principled and Pragmatic?

Political scientist Paul Frymer argues that Democrats should not disregard civil rights issues as they seek to win votes in red and purple states.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Democratic candidates in swing states are distancing themselves from transgender rights. That approach in some ways resembles how the party in the past broke with civil rights causes and Black leaders to court white voters. Paul Frymer, a political science professor at Princeton University, wrote a book called Uneasy Alliances: Race and Party Competition in America that argues that African Americans are a “captured minority.” They are so supportive of the Democratic Party that both parties ignore their interests, he says. In the latest edition of Right Now, Frymer discusses the plight of African Americans, transgender Americans, and other voting blocs whose policy goals are strongly opposed by the Republican Party. He also discusses how the Democrats have positioned themselves on racial issues over the last few decades. The “post-racial” approach of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama isn’t in vogue among Democrats, but nor is the more focused attention that the party gave racial issues in the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Right Now, Politics, Democrats, Election 2026