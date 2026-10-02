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Trump’s Weird Tirade on Midterms Accidentally Reveals Key GOP Weakness

As Trump’s monologue about his Texas midterm convention exposes a problem for the GOP, a Democratic operative argues that his collapse in South Texas is a real tell about what’s coming.

Donald Trump painfully grimaces while looking down and to his right
Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

This week, GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton privately admitted that Donald Trump’s midterm convention in Texas was a serious problem for the state’s Republican candidates. Asked about this, Trump unleashed a long, tortured monologue, and it was revealing. He kept returning to the number of viewers that he got at the convention, and kept repeating that he won Texas multiple times. He can only see this in terms of how he fared there, with no regard for GOP candidates. We think that Trump’s inability to clearly perceive his own standing with voters is a genuinely serious, far-reaching problem for Republicans. So we talked to Madison Andrus, an official with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee who’s focused on the region. She shares new internal polling showing Democrats leading in key South Texas races, explains the shift away from Trump in the Rio Grande Valley and why it’s important, and discusses how broad the national map has gotten for Democrats. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Midterm Elections, Daily Blast