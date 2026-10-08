This Is What Trump Panic Looks Like

Trump’s Greatest Hits tour gets at one of the odder dynamics in this year’s midterm elections. The race is all about Trump, directly and indirectly: about his political project and persona, yes, but also about how that project is currently affecting American lives (mostly badly). Trump is eagerly making the race about himself because that’s all that he knows how to do. Vulnerable Republicans, meanwhile, are doing everything they can to distance themselves from him—including breaking with him over Iran and immigration. But those efforts are often drowned out by the president himself.

Trump may talk about a “MIDTERM SURPRISE,” but his actions speak louder than his Truth Social posts and campaign statements. This week, he pulled government-funded political ads that were inescapable during the weekend’s NFL and college football games, claiming that they would be paid for from super PAC funds going forward (though that super PAC would not be reimbursing the government for more than $12 million already spent). He has started telling his supporters to vote by mail, even though he has falsely claimed for years that the practice is an engine of fraud. And he has started to get invested in races that Republicans shouldn’t have to worry about—like South Carolina’s Senate race, where he attacked Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a cis woman, with an anti-trans slur.

That’s what panic looks like for Trump. For the rest of the Republican Party, they aren’t really hiding it. Iowa House Republicans were told “by their own pollsters,” per the very plugged-in Steve Deace, “that if you are in a +15 district you’re within the margin for error, if you’re in a +10 district you’re underwater, and that this might end being an even worse midterm environment than 2006.” You’re seeing these issues everywhere, including in many formerly safe red states: Kansas, South Carolina, even Mississippi. Polling misses are possible, but the vibecast is far more reliable: Thanks to interest rates, gas prices, trade wars, real wars, and Trump, these midterms are shaping up to be a historic bloodbath for the Republicans.