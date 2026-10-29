Trump’s Energy Council Is a Massive Sham

What’s striking about today’s high energy prices is that Trump created a White House council at the start of his second term specifically to facilitate energy abundance and bring those prices down: the National Energy Dominance Council, which has a linguistically Trumpian name, and is staffed by executive and Cabinet-level leaders. According to experts, however, the council appears to be driven by self-serving, unethical behavior; short-term decision-making—problems that plague much of Trumpworld but are an especially bad recipe for energy policy and infrastructure—and a related fixation on fossil fuels that would be disastrous even if the president weren’t entangled in a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

The National Energy Dominance Council is at least an inspired idea: It comprises the secretaries of state, energy, the interior, the treasury, defense, commerce, transportation, and agriculture, along with the attorney general, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, and the chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, among others, and was designed to recommend policy to the president. It’s basically akin to the National Security Council or the National Economic Council—just about energy.

As with those groups, in theory, and at times in practice, the NEDC has facilitated cross-agency coordination and streamlined permitting through creative uses of government levers—including those typically reserved for emergencies, such as the Truman-era Defense Production Act. But in many ways, experts see the council as a cut-rate version of the Cheney Energy Task Force of the early 2000s. Ostensibly formed to reduce America’s reliance on foreign energy sources, Vice President Dick Cheney’s task force was routinely criticized for closed-door proceedings that allowed oil, gas, and utility interests to effectively dictate U.S. policy. Today, the NEDC is plagued by similar issues. It operates with the same secrecy and is similarly accessible to and influenced by industry. And it’s led by a less capable, more self-interested administration.