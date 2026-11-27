Beloved prolific writers take a long time to catch up with; their legacies form slowly, through waves of collected works, citations, and reissues. So it is with John Berger: art critic, television and radio host, novelist, filmmaker, playwright, essayist, activist, who died in 2017 at the age of 90. His was a “long life of short books,” writes Tom Overton in his new biography, John Berger: From Life. Even before his death, regular new collections and evangelizing by younger writers made him quietly ubiquitous. His influence reaches beyond the work he is most famous for: the 1972 BBC television series Ways of Seeing, which became a paperback classic and art school staple.
A casual reader could merely sample the bonanza of recent Berger publications marking the centennial of his birth. NYRB Classics has new editions of the novel G., which, for all its cringey sex, is still fantastic, as well as the essay-poem-epistle And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos, and the essay collection About Looking, with the canonical “Why Look at Animals?” and “Uses of Photography.” Verso, which is publishing From Life, has recently reissued more than a dozen of his books, including Hold Everything Dear, a late work that collects writing on Palestine and post-9/11 politics, and A Seventh Man, a collaboration with the photographer Jean Mohr about the experience of migrant workers in Europe in the 1970s.
The wonderful thing about Berger is you can open him almost at random and find lines that land regardless of your familiarity with the subject matter. Some of my favorite pieces can be found in Portraits, a 2015 collection of essays on artists. The cover of one edition features a fragment of a “Fayum portrait” of an Egyptian woman of the third century BCE—a likeness painted in tempera and attached to a mummy. Berger finds the Fayum portraits remarkable for their intimacy and immediacy; “they gaze on us,” he writes, “like the missing of our own century.” The piece is typical of his writing in its ability to “drill holes in time,” as Overton puts it, between the creation of an artwork and our reception of it.
The accessibility of his criticism is arresting. (The Success and Failure of Picasso opens simply, “Picasso is now wealthier and more famous than any other artist who has ever lived.”) Elsewhere, as Overton notes, “things tip to the enigmatic.” As with Walter Benjamin, another long-lived star in a similar firmament, Berger’s “Marxist, materialist view of history had space for a spiritual, mystical dimension.” Ben Lerner, in a lovely new introduction to G., describes Berger as “a butterfly catcher one second and a stoneworker the next.” In all of it, one finds what Geoff Dyer defined as the two concerns of Berger’s life: “the enduring mystery of great art and the lived experience of the oppressed.”
But to dip in and out of his work without context is somehow anathema to Berger’s way of seeing, which was all about context. As he writes in an essay about photographic portraits: “I am includes all that has made me so.”
Overton got to know Berger after he donated his papers to the British Library in 2009. Then in his twenties, Overton would call Berger to ask for context about something, and would get a story in return. They became close, and Overton edited Portraits and a companion book, Landscapes, contributing helpful scholarly introductions. After Berger died, Overton discovered a cache of more personal material from the 1960s and ’70s, stored in a bomb shelter in Geneva. With access to reams of intimate material, Overton does not pass quickly over the more embarrassing parts of the life and work. This is a book for Berger devotees, who will perhaps not be surprised to find in it a man much like his writing: generous, romantic, marked by tremendous intelligence and “utter, intense sincerity,” politically unswerving, occasionally obtuse, and very male.
Born in London in 1926, Berger grew up in the shadow World War I cast over his father’s generation—the source, Overton argues, of Berger’s later preoccupation with the relationship between the living and the dead. Like many upper-middle-class boys of that era, at a young age—nine years old, in his case—he was packed off to boarding school and made to feel the family’s sacrifice for his education. The school was a “totalitarian system” and “an absolutely monstrous place,” Berger later said. Overton says it helped to form his “hatred of the British establishment and its culture.” In secondary school, he became a Marxist, reading the Stalinist Labour Monthly and pinning a hammer-and-sickle to his lapel.
He started studying painting in London in 1942, when he was 16, and still too young to be called up to fight in World War II. He lived there with a girlfriend, “by our wits and with the Old Masters”; the National Gallery, at the time, was exhibiting one “Picture of the Month,” keeping the rest stored in Welsh caves for safety. “As an apprenticeship in looking,” Overton writes, “it encouraged a close focus, and a habit of return. It also took the distinction between oil paintings and their reproductions and added in the emotional weight of a literal sense of exile and yearning.” Berger rejected an officer’s commission and spent his military service in a training camp in Northern Ireland. He would later present this experience as part of his formation as a “storyteller,” claiming that he wrote letters for illiterate working-class conscripts, though Overton can’t turn up evidence of his having done so. After V-E Day, he got “psycho’d out”—declared psychologically unfit—by some combination of acting and an actual breakdown.
In the 1950s, Berger stopped painting. “There were too many political urgencies,” he later said. He became an anti-nuclear activist and cold warrior on the side of communism, though never a party member. The vehicle for his politics was art writing, chiefly for The New Statesman. Rather than “Socialist Realism, he argued for Social Realism,” Overton writes, by which he meant regionally specific art with everyday themes. “‘I’m not pleading for anything ‘folksy,’” he once told students. “But there is a difference between ‘folksiness’ and the present situation where artists in Oslo, Buenos Aires, Tokyo and Toronto all paint as though they lived in Paris.” His support for social realism led him to champion some second-rate artists and dismiss some great ones. He was, for example, vocally critical of U.S. abstract expressionism. And though he did eventually soften that position, he remained, as he put it in a 1968 essay, “intransigent” in his opposition to the commodification of art. In a small act of protest, which he maintained throughout his career, he had the images in all his books printed in low-quality black-and-white, so that they might function like technical illustrations and avoid any association with advertising or coffee-table consumerism.
In 1962, Berger settled in Geneva with the Russian émigré Anya Bostock, who was working as a translator for the United Nations. The move marked what Joshua Sperling, in A Writer of Our Time (2020)—a more straightforward, intellectual biography—calls Berger’s “prolific, peripatetic middle period.” He made popular TV and radio series, wrote several novels, a trio of biographies, and developed, with Jean Mohr, the documentary format of some of his best-loved books: A Fortunate Man, which follows a country doctor (a friend of Berger’s) on his rounds, interspersing Mohr’s photos with Berger’s reflections on his vocation, and The Seventh Man, which takes a similar approach to migrant workers. He rallied students at Oxford against the Vietnam War and experienced the fervor of 1968 in France and Prague. He collaborated with Alain Tanner on several films. Nineteen seventy-two was a watershed, Overton writes: Ways of Seeing debuted on BBC, and G. won the Booker Prize.
Ways of Seeing was markedly less lavish than other popular art history shows. (Kenneth Clarke’s 1969 series, Civilization, took the audience on a kind of grand tour of Europe with footage that was exceptionally visually rich for the time; the BBC even hoped the show would encourage viewers to rent new color TVs, Overton writes.) Ways of Seeing was stripped back, partly due to budget but also because the whole point of the show was that its viewers were not on a grand tour. Instead of encouraging viewers to consume works of art, he wanted to think about them and the worlds that shaped them. When the audience saw an Old Master, it was being reframed by the angle of the camera and what it captured, by the music, by Berger himself, who, in the famous first scene, cuts into a reproduction of a Botticelli with a knife. The material facts of art—who it was made by and for, and how; how it was accessed—mattered. Berger’s direct address to his viewers and over-the-shoulder shots of the cameraman, his collaborator Mike Dibb, were part of dispelling the mirage.
Jo Livingstone described Ways of Seeing in this magazine as “a basic primer on the complicity of the European art tradition from 1500 to 1900 with the politics of the same period.” Hans Holbein’s The Ambassadors is related to colonialism; Gainsborough’s Mr. and Mrs. Andrews to enclosure; the Renaissance nude to the male gaze. Overton emphasizes the role of Berger’s collaborators—researcher Chris Fox brought in “Merleau-Ponty-influenced thinking on the nature of sight”; the rostrum photographer Ken Morse provided “persuasive visual energy.” But Berger was face of the series and, by the end of the year, of the Booker Prize, too.
The prize was funded by Booker McConnell (now the Booker Group), a company founded in the nineteenth century that made money from enslaved workers in the Caribbean and British Guyana. Even though Berger enjoyed royalties from his BBC program, the prize represented a lot of money to him at the time—5,000 pounds. Yet at the prize ceremony, Berger announced that half the money would fund his next project, on migrant workers, and he would donate to other half to the British Black Panthers, revolutionaries who were, as Overton puts it, “in London now because the Bookers had been in the Caribbean.” Berger had learned about their work through his friendship with C.L.R. James. Rebecca West heckled him; the diners started banging on the table to interrupt. The fame that ensued for Berger was “permanently destabilizing,” Overton writes.
Overton credits Bostock as an unnamed collaborator on Ways of Seeing. She appears in the second episode, “Women and Art,” one of a group of women invited to discuss the program’s arguments. The nudes in the paintings Berger shows “are what is called idealized, and therefore they are, to me, very unreal in connection with any deep-down image I might have of myself,” Bostock says (the women participants are listed in the credits but go unnamed on-screen). At the end of the episode, Bostock provides an alternate image from the early Renaissance, of a woman in a loose, comfortable dress: “she is at ease, she is relaxed, she is not playing any part at all, she is able to combine pleasure with thought, and with dreaming, and she might spring into action at any moment.”
Bostock translated from German and Russian to English—Marx, Trotsky, Lenin, and Brecht, as well as texts key to Berger’s work, including Georg Lukács’s The Theory of the Novel and Ernst Fischer’s The Necessity of Art. She was also active in the women’s liberation movement. She held consciousness-raising meetings in her flat, and she made her own BBC radio program in 1972, called “Women’s Liberation.” But while Berger was in London, Bostock was usually back in Geneva, taking care of their two young children and providing for their family with a steady salary.
Bostock was the third of Berger’s four wives; he had left his second, Rosemary Guest, because he fell in love with Bostock, and had left his first, Pat Marriott, to be with Guest. The dedication of G. reads, “For Anya and her sisters in women’s liberation” without a smidge of irony. Bostock felt that its Don Juan plot was “at least partly John’s attempt to understand his own behaviour through fiction,” according to Overton. Berger was, while writing it, involved with another woman he knew in Geneva, named Annar Cassam. He slept with Cassam on a trip to Prague to see “the last embers of European socialism,” and to Bostock, Overton writes, “it seemed a betrayal of the reasons John traveled there, as well as her. They tried, for a time, to understand it as an alternative living arrangement: a sidestepping of anything so conventional as a bourgeois marriage. Anya spoke of respecting John’s ‘convictions.’” He did the same thing to his last wife, the American Beverly Bancroft, for whom he left Anya in 1973. By 1980, he was splitting his time three weeks with Beverly and their son, Yves, and one week with the French Ukrainian writer and actor Nella Bielski.
Overton gives Berger’s wives and lovers their due as intellectual influences and as people in their own right. He also gamely tracks down archival evidence, more or less subtle, of many other overlapping affairs. Bostock is the most present—Overton knew her and uses her diaries as a guide to Berger’s papers—and the effect of Berger’s decisions on her life is keenly felt. When he left her with the children, she had to give up translating. She wrote to a friend in 1973 about “the damned recklessness” of talent and “the privileges of weakness.” Many people noted Berger’s generosity, as well as the intensity of his attention when he was with them; some of those same people later were startled at how he could cut them out of his life. His son Jacob called it his “human turnover.”
Bostock, according to Overton, did not buy Berger’s idea of himself as “a storyteller.” She thought it was false modesty, an abdication of his moral role. Overton and others agree with her. “Storytellers lose their identities and are open to the lives of other people,” Berger once said. Berger was certainly open to the lives of others, but you do not, reading him, forget who he is. In the mid-1970s he moved to the Haute-Savoie, in the French Alps, where he worked alongside his peasant neighbors. Their vanishing culture became the subject of his fictional trilogy Into Their Labours, published between 1979 and 1990. Some found his new focus affected—a friend he had fallen out with mocked him “milking his peasants.” Some found it a betrayal. The left was in defeat, and Berger had influence. There was a generation of artists and radicals growing up on Ways of Seeing, and he wasn’t speaking to their moment.
Berger was certainly a romantic. His 1984 book, And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos, theorizes alienation and the figure of the migrant rather too poetically at times; when Edward Said cautioned that exile was “compelling to think about but terrible to experience,” he may have been thinking of Berger’s high-flown meditations. Berger’s exile from his own culture was a choice, and the respite he found in rural life was a function of his relative privilege. Even at his most sentimental, however, he isn’t advocating a nostalgic restoration of the past but rather a deep respect for its embedded knowledge and struggle against the forces that would eradicate it. (In this, he is much like Wendell Berry, the American agrarian poet and thinker who died this summer.) His approach in much of his later work calls back to his argument for social realism—art that is grounded in its place of origin even as it fights the inequities that define that place.
In an afterword to Into Their Labours, Berger wrote that the role of capitalism is to “sever every link with the past and to orientate all effort and imagination to that which is about to occur,” because the system’s “present reality is dependent upon its future fulfilment.” What better description of the financialized economy, of the looming AI bubble? Against this, he admired the peasant “conservatism not of power but of meaning. It represents a depository (a granary) of meaning preserved from lives and generations threatened by continual and exorable change.”
You can see this kind of depository in To the Wedding (1995), a beautiful novel he wrote after his daughter-in-law died of AIDS. The protagonist’s similar fate is juxtaposed with that of soldiers who died in a railway accident in the same valley in which she lives—she knows their story well. As Berger writes in Pig Earth, part of the peasant trilogy: There will be justice “when the living know what the dead suffered.” This is the message we may take from Berger into our era of livestreamed genocide.
Berger hardly traveled beyond Europe, only once to the United States and several times to Palestine. But he never stopped engaging with militant global politics. He was an early convert to Third Worldism and enacted his solidarity in the 1990s and 2000s through exchanges with Subcomandante Marcos of the Zapatistas (the basis of his 2008 novel, From A to X), and with his excoriation of the war on terrorism and advocacy for Palestine.
There is a through line of political clarity reaching from those writings back to his work against nuclear weapons and the Vietnam War. The things about which he remained intransigent are the correct ones. In our era of public declarations of allyship, it’s striking to read his Booker speech. The decision to give the money to the Black Panthers was not a question of guilt or conscience or philanthropy but one of shared struggle. “The issue is between me and the culture which has formed me,” he says. I am includes all that has made me so.