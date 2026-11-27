In the 1950s, Berger stopped painting. “There were too many political urgencies,” he later said. He became an anti-nuclear activist and cold warrior on the side of communism, though never a party member. The vehicle for his politics was art writing, chiefly for The New Statesman. Rather than “Socialist Realism, he argued for Social Realism,” Overton writes, by which he meant regionally specific art with everyday themes. “‘I’m not pleading for anything ‘folksy,’” he once told students. “But there is a difference between ‘folksiness’ and the present situation where artists in Oslo, Buenos Aires, Tokyo and Toronto all paint as though they lived in Paris.” His support for social realism led him to champion some second-rate artists and dismiss some great ones. He was, for example, vocally critical of U.S. abstract expressionism. And though he did eventually soften that position, he remained, as he put it in a 1968 essay, “intransigent” in his opposition to the commodification of art. In a small act of protest, which he maintained throughout his career, he had the images in all his books printed in low-quality black-and-white, so that they might function like technical illustrations and avoid any association with advertising or coffee-table consumerism.

In a small act of protest, which he maintained throughout his career, he had the images in all his books printed in low-quality black-and-white, to avoid any association with advertising or coffee-table consumerism.

In 1962, Berger settled in Geneva with the Russian émigré Anya Bostock, who was working as a translator for the United Nations. The move marked what Joshua Sperling, in A Writer of Our Time (2020)—a more straightforward, intellectual biography—calls Berger’s “prolific, peripatetic middle period.” He made popular TV and radio series, wrote several novels, a trio of biographies, and developed, with Jean Mohr, the documentary format of some of his best-loved books: A Fortunate Man, which follows a country doctor (a friend of Berger’s) on his rounds, interspersing Mohr’s photos with Berger’s reflections on his vocation, and The Seventh Man, which takes a similar approach to migrant workers. He rallied students at Oxford against the Vietnam War and experienced the fervor of 1968 in France and Prague. He collaborated with Alain Tanner on several films. Nineteen seventy-two was a watershed, Overton writes: Ways of Seeing debuted on BBC, and G. won the Booker Prize.

Ways of Seeing was markedly less lavish than other popular art history shows. (Kenneth Clarke’s 1969 series, Civilization, took the audience on a kind of grand tour of Europe with footage that was exceptionally visually rich for the time; the BBC even hoped the show would encourage viewers to rent new color TVs, Overton writes.) Ways of Seeing was stripped back, partly due to budget but also because the whole point of the show was that its viewers were not on a grand tour. Instead of encouraging viewers to consume works of art, he wanted to think about them and the worlds that shaped them. When the audience saw an Old Master, it was being reframed by the angle of the camera and what it captured, by the music, by Berger himself, who, in the famous first scene, cuts into a reproduction of a Botticelli with a knife. The material facts of art—who it was made by and for, and how; how it was accessed—mattered. Berger’s direct address to his viewers and over-the-shoulder shots of the cameraman, his collaborator Mike Dibb, were part of dispelling the mirage.