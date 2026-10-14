Transcript: Lula’s Struggles Are a Cautionary Tale for Progressives

Paarlberg: Yes. I think that it’s always too simple to expect class-based voting. That’s never happened in the US, certainly, and of course, in the US we have reasons of racism, institutional racism, that have divided the working class historically. But we see that in Brazil too.

But on the other hand, you can say, look, Lula did win three terms in office. He did get to be in office for a long time and make a lot of material changes. If he loses, the fact that he lost his fourth one at age 80 isn’t necessarily that much of a knock on his record, or the idea of a more social democratic message.

Now, that said, I’m biased. I advise Bernie Sanders, and, just to plug a little bit, we have a book coming out from the Center for International Policy that should be out on Election Day, called A World to Win, that’s going to be a blueprint for progressive US foreign policy. And I certainly have ideas that are not just about material economic benefits.

I think that corruption is a major through line in certainly Latin American elections, and should be more of a through line in the US as well. That’s something that can really drive cynicism, and when there’s an attitude that they’re all corrupt, that really benefits the right more than it benefits the left.

Bacon: Interesting.

Paarlberg: And Lula’s response to this is essentially, We’re not as corrupt as our opponents. That’s not a very convincing message, even if it’s true. And so I think that tackling corruption, and tackling issues that affect working people—I didn’t mention this, inflation is going up in Brazil. It’s not as bad, but for Biden to say the price of eggs is not really an issue, it is an issue, and it’s an issue especially for working class voters, because working class voters spend more of their income on food.

Bacon: Material goods, and groceries. We’ve seen in Europe a backlash to Trump, but it looks like parties associated with Trump in Europe are losing and trying to move away from Trump. That hasn’t happened in Latin America. Talk about why that might be different. They’re different places, but unpack it a little bit.

Paarlberg: It is actually true that Latin America does tend to work in trends. We saw a big shift to the left in 1998, and then a big shift to the right around 2014, 2015, and then another shift to the left, now another shift to the right. We’re currently in the middle of a right-wing wave.

But you can oversimplify, because all of these are particular to each country. So I think, for example, Colombia, it was largely the failure of Petro’s Paz Total program, the peace plan. And then in Brazil, I think it has to do with the social issues and Lula’s age and the anti-establishment thing.

But I would say that there are definitely trends that parallel Trumpism. A lot of it is that the issues that are defining politics are increasingly social issues. They’re increasingly, you might say, religiously tinged or racially tinged or both. And they are often out of step with actual numbers.

Something I brought up earlier was Chile is another example. A far right president was elected, Kast, who ran on an anti-immigration, anti-crime platform. Crime was actually dropping, and immigration’s dropping, at the time that he was running. But these were still emotional issues that could turn out a lot of people regardless of what the statistics said.

And so again, going back to the vibes-based thing, I think it’s more of a matter of setting the terms of what are the issues that an election’s going to be about, and that’s something that a lot of progressive leaders have struggled to do.

Bacon: And it sounds like, because you work with progressives in the US—how do progressives get better at setting the terms for the election? I think Zohran was a good example of that in New York.

I don’t know how you do that. Biden struggled with it. Is there a way to do that in an election where there’s social media, the right is very—New York is Democratic leaning and liberal, I would say. So in the country, how do progressives get better at setting the terms of the debate for the elections? I think that’s an important question, and I think you’re right about that.

Paarlberg: Yeah. It’s a tough answer.

Bacon: Tough question.

Paarlberg: I think that there’s obviously a lot of factors that have to come into play at the same time. I do think the charisma of their particular leaders helps. And so to have people who are younger and more vigorous, I think, is helpful.

And I think that also being able to inoculate against or defuse some of the more divisive social issues, and just move on to issues like Mamdani did the rent. There is a way to focus on certain popular issues. Obviously, it’s easier if you’re not an incumbent, to say, These are their problems that need to be solved.

But there are things that unite people. I used to work in the labor movement, and unions are broadly popular across the spectrum. And I would say that encouraging the organization of workers builds the kind of social base for long-term progressive politics that really would parallel the rise of the more reactionary social bases that had been building in Brazil for decades and are resulting in the rise of Bolsonaro’s movement.

Bacon: Michael Paarlberg, thank you for joining me. I appreciate it. Great conversation. Thank you.

Paarlberg: Thanks for having me.

Bacon: Good to see you. Bye-bye.

Paarlberg: Take care.