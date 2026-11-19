You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

As Democrats start to debate the party’s strategy for 2028, one group could play a major role: Majority Democrats. They recently hosted a conference in Denver that drew many top strategists and party officials. In the latest episode of Right Now, journalist Hamilton Nolan discusses that conference, which he attended. He argues that Majority Democrats, while casting itself as a “big tent,” is funded by anti-Trump billionaires and leery of the party’s progressive wing. Nolan also discusses the problem of pollsters and consultants, as opposed to organizers, having so much power in intraparty debates. And he argues that progressives need to find another potential presidential candidate if Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opts against a 2028 run.