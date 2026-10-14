As Trump Witch Hunts Go, the Cassidy Hutchinson One Is the Worst Yet

Why? Because that division, traditionally one of the crown jewels of the department, is now a hollowed-out hackery run by Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump loyalist through and through. And it has no business near this case: The division oversees, or used to, a discrete set of offenses, and lying to Congress isn’t among them. The assignment smacks of a delivery to a handpicked loyalist who makes up in devotion what she lacks in prudence and experience.

A perjury or false-statements case would normally run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., headed by Jeanine Pirro. But Pirro has suffered an astonishing run of grand jury defeats, from the “sandwich guy”—a man who threw a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Patrol agent and on whom Pirro tried to pin federal felony charges; a grand jury said no—to six Democratic lawmakers whose only offense was reminding troops not to follow illegal orders, to David Hearn, the famous Reflecting Pool non-vandal. So the case went to Dhillon, and it seems likely that the order came from Todd Blanche or someone above him.

We know what that someone wants. The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick reported last week that Blanche’s and FBI Director Kash Patel’s jobs may ride on delivering indictments of Trump’s enemies, Hutchinson among them. One former official put it plainly: “The president wants indictments. He wants people in handcuffs. He wants the headlines.”