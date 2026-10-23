Why Talarico Still Might Lose: Can He Nail Down the Black Vote?

Black Democratic voters overwhelmingly supported Talarico’s opponent in the Democratic primary in March, Representative Jasmine Crockett, nationally known for her vivid rhetoric and punchy comebacks on Capitol Hill. A popular figure in her Dallas district, Crockett enjoyed the support of Black political and religious leaders and rank-and-file voters. She received approximately 61 percent of the Black vote in the primary. Perhaps not surprisingly, hard feelings cropped up between the two camps during and after the campaign.

At a post-primary town hall when Talarico backers raged against Crockett, the nominee took up her defense. “I felt, just at a personal level, offended,” he told TheGrio, a website focusing on African Americans. “If we were really serious about winning this race,” he said, “if people who claim to be my supporters or who claim to be part of this movement we’re building, if they’re sincere in their support, then they should be trying to heal divisions, not deepen divisions.”

Crockett endorsed him after her loss but has not campaigned with him, turning her attention to candidates in downballot races. But one of the state’s Black leaders, Rodney Ellis, a Harris County commissioner and former state senator from Houston, was among the first to speak out for Talarico. “I was for Jasmine Crockett in the primary,” he said on a video. “But there is too much at stake in this race to be petty. I like Talarico’s message. It’s grounded in faith.… I think he’s going to have a tremendous amount of support in the African American community.”