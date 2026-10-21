With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Michigan Senate race is more or less on a knife’s edge. Amid all this, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has had some hugely viral moments lately, tangling with a MAGA plant over a question about the Muslim Brotherhood and battling with JD Vance over the vice president’s vile attacks on him. We think El-Sayed is developing an interesting way of doing politics that seems attuned to the information wars of the Trump era. Will it work in a swingy state that’s coming down to the wire? We talked to El-Sayed about the state of the race, the affordability crisis, his high-profile battles, and how it all reflects his deeper theory of how Trump-MAGA politics really works. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
Abdul El-Sayed’s Viral Takedown of GOP Heckler Shows How to Fight MAGA
In an interview, El-Sayed talks about the state of the Michigan Senate race, his recent battles with JD Vance, his big moment with a GOP plant—and how it all reflects his theory of MAGA politics.
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Ionia, Michigan, on October 11
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Ionia, Michigan, on October 11