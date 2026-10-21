PODCAST

Abdul El-Sayed’s Viral Takedown of GOP Heckler Shows How to Fight MAGA In an interview, El-Sayed talks about the state of the Michigan Senate race, his recent battles with JD Vance, his big moment with a GOP plant—and how it all reflects his theory of MAGA politics.

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Ionia, Michigan, on October 11 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Ionia, Michigan, on October 11