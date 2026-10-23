Transcript: Trump Backs Vile Vivek Ad—and It Backfires as GOP Revolts

Swift: The ad features, direct to camera, Donna Arthur, who is an older woman. Who was not in the ad was Cledith Arthur. Cledith Arthur was the man that Donna Arthur was married to. I do not believe he is the biological father of Amy Acton or her brother Philip Stearns, who has risen to her defense, both in statement and in commercials and video clips and everything.

And Arthur says that my daughter is a liar and she needs help, and, you know, how can you trust a liar to run your state? And, you know, the problem here is that Cledith Arthur, who she remained married to until Cledith died in 2004, was alleged to have raped Amy Acton, and also abused the brother, Philip Stearns.

And Amy and her brother became wards of the state. And she had a really rough childhood. She has an ad about growing up in a tent. She lived in a lot of places before she went off to medical school and got her life on track. And she had a really tough childhood.