Trump Just Visited a MAGA Town in Ohio. Its Voters are Turning on Him.

Acton, meanwhile, is running for governor as a daughter of Mahoning Valley. Acton—the state’s Department of Health inspector—grew up in Youngstown. She often talks about her difficult childhood in the region with her single mother. She went to high school in Trumbull County, where she was homecoming queen. As a candidate, she has visited the region 25 times, according to her campaign, and regularly describes herself as a “product of Youngstown.”

By contrast, the GOP candidates are imperfect fits for the region. Husted is a cookie-cutter pro-corporate Republican who was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to the Senate seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance. Brown has savaged him for offering giveaways during his stint as lieutenant governor to facilitate data center construction, an attack that Republicans admit is landing. And while GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramasawamy grew up in Cincinnati, he’s a biotech financier—not a popular profession these days in working-class Ohio.

Both races are razor-close, and the Republicans could win one or both, particularly if the polling is off. And not everything is going Democrats’ way here. Republican Mike Rulli will likely win easily in the 6th congressional district. But right now Brown and Acton are overperforming: In polling averages, both lead by around four points in a state Trump carried by double digits. And their competitiveness in Mahoning is plainly a reason why.