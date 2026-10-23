Donna Arthur’s Life Has Been a Mess. Like Someone Else’s Ohio Mother.

In the 2019 Vindicator interview, Acton says her mother was an artist of about 20 when she met a young man, Gerald Stearns, at a theater party at Youngstown State University. After getting pregnant, Acton says, Donna felt forced into early marriage with Stearns in 1965, and gave birth to Amy shortly thereafter. When Amy was three, her parents, who also had a baby son named Philip by then, divorced. Things got dangerous for Amy and Philip. “I spent so much time being scared as a kid,” Acton said.

In the Ramaswamy ad, Arthur says she worked at something called the “Children and Family Service Association,” but her employment history has proven elusive. Acton says her mother had a range of boyfriends, and the family lived in some 18 places during Amy’s first 12 years. Many of these places were unsafe, including an unfurnished basement with a sump pump on Youngtown’s North Side and, in the winter, a tent on a campground outside the city.

At one point, Donna moved with the kids to California, then drove partway back East, only to put eight-year-old Amy and five-year-old Philip alone on a bus from Nebraska back to Ohio. In 1975, Donna married Cledith Arthur, who Acton says had already been accused of molesting children. Arthur sexually abused Acton for years until his arrest in 1978.