What Actually Changes People’s Minds About Politics

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Sarah Stein Lubrano argues that political debates almost never change anyone’s mind. And there is no real “marketplace of ideas.” Instead, the author says that our political views are shaped by our relationships and social environments. For example, having a gay friend is more likely to make someone supportive of gay rights than reading a pro-LGBT op-ed, she argues. Joining a union or other organization also shapes their views. She calls for a new “politics of connection.” Stein Lubrano is author of Don’t Talk About Politics: Changing 21st Century Minds and the Substack newsletter My Subschtick.