Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
VIDEO

What Actually Changes People’s Minds About Politics

Author Sarah Stein Lubrano says talking to people about politics is less effective in changing their views than building deep social ties and communities with them.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Sarah Stein Lubrano argues that political debates almost never change anyone’s mind. And there is no real “marketplace of ideas.” Instead, the author says that our political views are shaped by our relationships and social environments. For example, having a gay friend is more likely to make someone supportive of gay rights than reading a pro-LGBT op-ed, she argues. Joining a union or other organization also shapes their views. She calls for a new “politics of connection.” Stein Lubrano is author of Don’t Talk About Politics: Changing 21st Century Minds and the Substack newsletter My Subschtick.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Video, Politics, Right Now, Donald Trump, Democrats