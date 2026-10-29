Transcript: Trump-Ramaswamy Ad Fiasco Backfired, Leaked GOP Poll Shows

Sargent: We should probably stress that the chances of winning South Carolina are still very, very slim, and the Senate is on a knife’s edge here. I keep saying that. And I’ve been asking everybody who comes on this question: do you think Democrats will get there in the Senate? It’s going to be very tough, but there is a path, but it could go either way at this point. What do you think? Where do you think this is going to fall?

Shephard: I tend to be our resident pessimist in most ways. And today I just—I found a way to 56. I can’t remember how I did it, but because I think that essentially, if they win in, say, South Carolina, it’s a sign that polls were wrong by one standard deviation. And if you move things that way, then it goes real crazy.

I think that they will get to 52. That is my prediction.

Sargent: And if they get to 52, that’ll be essential, because it will Fetterman-proof the majority.