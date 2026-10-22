What JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy Don’t Get About Trump’s Success

WOW -- Vance *defends* Ramaswamy's reprehensible ad 👇 Q: Ramaswamy's campaign put out a controversial ad featuring his opponent's mother. Some Republicans are backing away from that. Do you think that ad was appropriate? JD VANCE: Well, I'll be honest with you. Whether the ad was appropriate or not is not really my concern. My concern is who is gonna govern. I have to admit I'm a little bit disgusted when I see Republicans who are whining more about that ad than they are about what the Democrats want to do. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2026

Vance is defensive because the ad has been criticized across the political spectrum. National Review and The Bulwark have both published excellent pieces about its odiousness and lack of veracity. Ohio Republicans are fretting that the backlash could doom them in races across the state. But Vance is telling them to buck up: “I’m a little disgusted when I see Republicans across the country who are whining” about the ad, he said, because Democrats make personal attacks too. He claimed that an attack ad called Ramaswamy a murderer—though I’ve been unable to locate any such ad—and concluded, angrily, “My message to fellow elected Republicans is ... stop whining about an advertisement and go win the race in 13 days.”

It’s a revealing answer. The ad against Acton was meant to stoke outrage—just not like this. Ramaswamy and his allies wanted a Democratic backlash, which they hoped would engender the magic of negative partisanship: a backlash on the right to the Democratic backlash. That doesn’t quite work when the outrage is coming from everywhere, including your own house. It’s hard not to see many of the attacks against Democrats, particularly the ones about gender and sexuality, as seeking to do something similar. Republicans want these attacks to stoke outrage only from Democrats, but they’re managing to offend everyone.

These Republicans are trying to replicate a maneuver perfected by Trump, who was elected president the first time after (among very many other things) questioning the war service of his own party’s 2008 presidential nominee and attacking a Gold Star family. But Trump has a gift that Vance and Ramaswamy do not. He is a master ironist, perhaps the greatest in this age of politics. His world, as Christopher Hooks wrote in this magazine last year, “is irony.” Trump, he wrote, “maintains plausible deniability until the point when he acts.” And that means that one is always at risk of taking him too seriously or not seriously enough, which is to say it’s rarely clear exactly how seriously to take what he’s saying.