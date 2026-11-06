Transcript: Democratic “Moderation” Isn’t What Produced the Wave

And I think the other thing that Jake was saying that’s really important here is, there’s this emphasis in our political culture right now of this very short-termism, of maximizing vote shares or profits in the very next election is all we care about.

But that’s not how you get out of moments like this. You do it through what Jake said. You mobilize. The idea that you need an all-white party—what you need to be doing is building an inclusive party that actually has those roots to all different communities and all different types of people, that then can be built up.

You don’t play defense in a moment like this and expect to come out on top. You need to actually, as Jake said, it’s about building the party. That’s a slower process. But if you were a business and you only cared about the next term’s short-term profits, you’re just liquidating whatever value the company has.

What you want to do is build out the company. You have to build out the project over a long period of time, and that just seems to be missing from a lot of our elite level top-down politics.

Bacon: Jake, you have anything there?

Grumbach: Yeah. So I totally agree with Adam here.

Two things that make this sort of moderate progressive comparison challenging now and total BS across the board. You don’t want to listen to anybody who’s like, “This type of candidate performed like this, and this shows how the party must perform.”

And one reason for that is because we’re in national partisan warfare. So what El-Sayed does, it doesn’t just stay in Michigan, right? It’s the entire Republican Party, nationally on conservative media, targeted this one race. That makes him potentially serve as a lead blocker for a broader, and takes away resources from elsewhere. There are so many spillovers.

Bonica and I are stats nerds. That’s our actual day job. We come on the Perry Bacon Show as an extra treat in our job. But what we do is we’re quants, and we separate correlation from causation. And what we see now is we can’t do that anymore. Parties rise and fall together.

So while it’s clear that, for example, El-Sayed suffered an Islamophobia penalty, that’s actually pretty clear. It was relentless Islamophobia. I was young in the post-9/11 era. It seems more explicit even.

Bacon: George Bush was not going around calling average American Muslims terrorists. He actually went out of his way to say the opposite, in fact.

Grumbach: It was jaw-dropping.

And one interesting thing about this is, this already harms this moderate progressive comparison when people are saying El-Sayed ran a couple points behind other candidates, let’s say. It depends how you slice this. That’s not even potentially true under all metrics, right? But let’s imagine that’s true for a second.

People are saying, “Oh, that’s because he’s too far left.” But the Republican attacks on him were entirely about identity. Zero policy. They didn’t attack him for Medicare for All.

Bacon: They were not talking about Medicare, bro. They were talking about Muslims.

Grumbach: They’re talking about, this guy’s a scary Muslim. And because of that, we can’t draw broader conclusions. We don’t know what it would look like if he was a white Christian dude. We just don’t know. We don’t know if he switched his policy positions, what would happen on Israel-Gaza, Medicare for All, or anything else.

The point is, this is a national party that succeeded incredibly well with El-Sayed as a kind of lead blocker in this way. And just resist any of this sort of strategery stuff.

What I saw was actually that, like Bonica said, candidates were well-calibrated to their areas. And then Perry, you mentioned some candidates tacking more centrist on transgender issues recently. That was a key debate in the Democratic Party strategy messaging debates, is that it is true that trans participation in NCAA sports polls pretty poorly. It’s also low salience.

Andy Beshear in Kentucky and others have threaded this needle as kind of conservative Democrats who don’t compromise on trans rights. Others, like Talarico, famously did hedge on trans rights. That is an incredibly uncertain question, right?

But I think it’s issue by issue, these are the debates parties have. But I would just say there’s no clear answer to that either. And it’s also tough to say to trans rights activists, too, it’s not a clear answer that attacking right on trans issues didn’t help either. It’s totally uncertain, and you should not believe any incredibly robust hot takes.

And again, this is why voters, activists, small donors, people who are watching this show right now, don’t get too into being pundit brain strategists yourself. Say what you believe in as a voter, as an American, what type of world you want to build and what types of policies you want and what kind of candidates you like.

That is the most healthy way to manage a party base. And unfortunately punditry and consultants really want you to be a strategist saying, “I don’t dislike this person, but the median voter probably does,” and that’s just a poor way to run a party.

Bacon: Adam wrote a lot last year particularly about the virtues of talking about corruption as a sort of unifying issue. And if I was going to say something, I think this is not in the punditry as much, but I think Talarico talked about that, Ossoff talked about that.

A lot of Democrats talked about money in politics, the scourge of billionaires, but not necessarily in a sort of a Bernie Sanders Medicare for All way. In a way that is more about, our political system is broken. And I think that was a widespread trend. So talk about, were you surprised by how many candidates ended up doing something you were talking about, Adam?

Bonica: No, I wasn’t surprised. Moving beyond the consultant pressures, the situation the United States finds itself in feels unusual or extreme, but it’s very common for democracies around the world to have dealt with very similar scenarios and situations.

And a consistent theme that you see over and over again, most recently in Serbia, but before that in Hungary, we saw it in Bulgaria, we saw it in Bangladesh. It’s just a consistent—

Grumbach: Brazil.

Bonica: Brazil also had an element of that as well. Is that anti-corruption politics becomes a type of unifying movement against authoritarians.

Trump is, by basically any expert on this area’s assessment, the most openly corrupt, extremely corrupt leader that I think we’ve seen in contemporary politics. Putin even at least tries to hide what he steals. Trump just does it out in the open. It’s profound to watch this.

I’m a bit surprised we didn’t see more of it from politicians, because it’s just such an easy opening. And then going back to this question, we spent so much time talking about trans rights. Look at the exit polls. How many people said that was crucial to their vote? It was not a large percentage.

Go look at what people said was crucial or extremely important to their vote. It was corruption. That was the number one determinant people told the people in the exit polls, that determined their vote. It was more important than affordability. And when you actually ask voters about corruption and affordability, they see them as the same issue in most cases.

So it is the defining issue of this election. Voters have been screaming this at the top of their lungs. In every survey where corruption is a question, voters are very clear that this is their biggest concern, government corruption. It’s amazing how little play it gets.

And part of it is, if you look at voters’ views on both of the parties in terms of who’s corrupt, they see both parties as corrupt. The Democrats are not anywhere close to as corrupt as Republicans. We don’t need to play that game. But voters don’t go and look at someone and go like, “He’s less corrupt than the other guy, so he’s my guy,” right?

They want someone who’s clean. They want someone who’s authentic and someone who’s going to clean up the system and change from the status quo that they see as broken to one that actually starts serving the public. And that’s fundamental to anti-corruption politics.

Another word for it is a reform party. We have a long history of this in the United States as well. The Watergate babies came in and changed a lot in terms of how corrupt the Democratic Party was in certain ways at that time. They reformed their own party, their party rules, in an effort to clean up what was going on after Watergate.

But going back to Teddy Roosevelt, this was his secret sauce in politics, was he was an anti-corruption candidate. And he’s a long lineage of very successful politicians, and it’s the type of thing that creates these political realignments that we are very overdue for, but also are in desperate need of to dig ourselves out of this hole.

Bacon: And Jake, corruption I think is one that obviously was relevant. I think gas prices were obviously relevant. ICE I think was relevant. Any other issues that you think drove, or any messages or issues that are worth saying this worked, or this didn’t matter at all, or what have you?

Grumbach: Yeah, I mentioned the Voting Rights Act, especially for Black voters, and especially in the South where Black Voting Rights Act districts were wiped away. The real casualty of the end of the Voting Rights Act—and I remember discussing with Hakeem Jefferson from Stanford and you, Perry, on the show. There’s some issues with Latino opportunity districts and things, but the real hit is southern Black districts.

We saw Justin Pearson’s district in Tennessee, the Memphis district long held by Democrats, was cracked and he loses by one point. Some figures in Alabama eke out a victory in a redistricted district. But Pearson’s is a classic case of the casualties of the new era of gerrymandering, where racial gerrymandering is essentially allowed in addition to this partisan gerrymandering we know very well from the 2010s.

But on corruption, Adam was like Babe Ruth calling his shot. He has these pieces from a couple years ago. Democrats need to be the anti-corruption party. Tie it to the cost of living. It’s big money in politics. Corruption is why policy doesn’t help you economically, right?

And that’s a clear thing voters cared about. He called his shot like Babe Ruth and then hit that homer, because in exit polls it was 90 percent said corruption was a top issue of why they voted. This went beyond the economy stuff.

Bacon: Economy stuff.

Grumbach: Exactly, economy type of stuff. Hugely important in defeating authoritarians around the world, as Adam said, as well as student protest movements, also very important for that, and the Democratic Party should really think about this.

But in thinking about what the Democratic Party can do now with control of Congress and not the White House, this is actually a really important thing. I’ve heard some people already say, “Now it’s time for the Democrats to deliver economically and the cost of living and deliver material goods to people that make people like Democrats.”

I wish that were possible, but when you don’t have the White House, you can’t pass statutes. This isn’t like Mamdani’s ability with a somewhat favorable city council that’s aligned under a leader who can then deliver better transportation and make your life, fix potholes.

What the Democrats can do in Congress is investigate and hold the Republican Party in the White House accountable. They can block nominations, especially for the judiciary, that’s very important, all the way up to the Supreme Court with Senate control. And they can investigate and try to start the process of accountability through Congress that we’ve seen going back to, for example, Watergate.

This is crucial, and you hear from the Democratic leadership some back and forth here. Both Hakeem Jeffries in the House and Chuck Schumer in the Senate have signaled already in little ways that we’re looking forward, not backwards. This is about moving forward with consensus kitchen table issues. Hakeem Jeffries even said, “Americans want to get ahead, not get even.”

And I think people speak in these platitudes on TV, so you shouldn’t draw too much from this. But to frame accountability for high crimes and misdemeanors, rampant corruption—DOGE broke Article 1 of the Constitution, right? Ignoring judicial orders on immigration orders, that’s Article 3 of the Constitution. They have broken the rule of law.

Not just political inequality and the fight for voting rights and the first sort of dimension of democracy that’s been a struggle throughout American history, for political equality and one person, one vote for everyone. But the rule of law, right?

That is so broken that there will need to be deterrents so that future political leaders do not break the Constitution in the same way. That’s going to require accountability. And it’s going to be tough, because American political institutions are so decentralized in checks and balances and state and local government that it’s hard to centralize accountability, right?

One lucky thing for the Democratic Party this cycle is that the Republicans held every part of the federal government, so there’s nobody they tried to blame. JD Vance was trying to blame Democrats for prices and stuff. It doesn’t compute even to people not paying attention. That does not work.

Now, with the Democrats holding both chambers of Congress, there’s going to be this attempt of the Trump administration to say, We didn’t mess up. The Democratic Party’s blocking us for this. It does get then distorted.

The media typically brings up, “Oh, they’re disagreeing,” blah, blah, blah. It’s a tougher sell, so people have got to keep their eyes on the prize, think about accountability, and with a trifecta potentially, knock on wood, in 2029, that’s when you can pass a real agenda to improve people’s lives materially through congressional statutes that are signed by the president.

Bacon: Two final questions. There’s a discourse about the leadership and about Jeffries and Schumer. I guess the conventional wisdom I’ve read among progressives is basically, Hakeem Jeffries is not up to this and not strong enough, but he would be the first Black speaker, so they’re going to vote for him, let it go. And versus Indivisible is already demanding that Schumer not become the Senate Majority Leader.

So Adam, I’m just curious what your thoughts are. Do you think these two are up to the job, and if not, should they be replaced?

Bonica: Corruption is the movement that I think the Democratic Party needs to grasp. I see none of that coming from Jeffries. In fact, I see outright hostility towards it. I’ve seen this in a lot of channels. And Schumer is in a similar situation.

So I watched the DCCC leadership press conference with Jeffries and other soon to be House leaders, most likely. And they were talking about affordability, linking everything affordability. Which is an important problem. But then you look at it, just setting themselves up to fail in a way on this issue, where—

Bacon: They can’t make anything affordable in the next two years because they don’t have the power.

Bonica: It’s also just a global problem. Governments have some levers, but they don’t have the main lever, which is the Fed, which has now aligned with the White House. But globally, we saw post-COVID inflation and rising prices. Governments around the world with all types of policy levers were unable to control it. In fact, Biden did better than basically anywhere else. And he’s still punished for it. This is a really hard thing to deal with.

But getting back to leadership, there are a whole bunch of collective action problems within the party. The party’s coming in with an approval rating that is 10 to 20 points lower than their approval rating was in 2010 when they lost in a landslide. People do not see the Democratic Party as a popular party. They are the alternative, and that is what this election was about, but they need to be more than that.

Now, dealing with affordability is going to be very difficult through policy, as we described. But the thing they do have complete control over is adopting anti-corruption policies. They don’t need to pass legislation to do it. They just need to say, “As rules for our Democratic Party.”

If you recall, after 2006, when they ran on that culture of corruption platform, they came in and did a bunch of rules that changed how lobbyists could engage with politicians. All these things they talk about wanting to do, banning congressional stocks, getting money out of politics, removing mega donors, or even, stop exploiting seniors to fundraise and draining their retirement accounts through exploitative fundraising, the revolving door.

All of that can be resolved within the Democratic Party with a leader that says, “These are the new rules. If you do not follow the rules, I will use the powers as speaker to say that you no longer get the committee you want. You no longer have free privilege to bring bills to the floor. You lose a whole bunch, you get the worst office.”

All of these tools that majority leaders have been able to use and speakers have famously used to reform Congress, that’s what a leader needs to be doing right now. And you know what? You don’t need to worry about the Supreme Court. You don’t need to worry about Republicans.

In fact, you want to create that contrast. Let the Republicans be corrupt for two years so you can show that, Look, we cleaned up. We took it into our own hands and said, All these things we don’t like about politics, we actually rooted out in our own party, and we held our own accountable.

And then as part of that, you pass legislation that’s anti-corruption legislation. And think of the political communication dynamics. Democrats show up, they have now adopted voluntarily these reforms that voters have been clamoring for, and then they show up and say, Here’s a bill to make Republicans do it too.

And they pass it through the House, and they pass it through the Senate, and it shows up at the White House, and Trump vetoes it. And then you do it again, and you do it again.

It would be catastrophic for Republicans to watch that happen. This is the one bipartisan issue that Trump has. The only thing that he has reached across the aisle to do is to pardon and excuse political corruption within the Democratic Party. This is his biggest weakness.

Their focus on affordability, which I don’t think that they have the levers to do. A leader in this moment, whether that’s Jeffries, and I’m skeptical that it is, but I hope it could be, understands that this is a golden opportunity.

You could be basically the best speaker in the history of the country and reform how we think about politics, without worrying about any of those institutional barriers that we’ve faced on so many other issues.

Bacon: Jake, I’m so certain that agenda he said will not happen. So I wanted to probe about why. I would not say Chuck Schumer likes corruption. I would not use that sentence directly.

So why are Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, in my view, opposed to doing anything about political corruption? Maybe they’re for it secretly, but discuss the barriers, why that’s unlikely to happen. I don’t want to say not going to happen, unlikely to happen.

Grumbach: Excellent question. So the answer is incentives, and thinking like a game theorist here.

Schumer especially has served the longest of these two congressional leaders, and when you rise the ranks in an institution, you get used to the norms that rose you to the top of that institution. And especially in the Senate, the norms are like this debate comedy, even the filibuster is a legitimate tool to use. My friends on the other side. That’s throughout the party.

And the same goes for, as Adam’s saying, fundraising. The types of fundraising models that get you to rise within the party mean you don’t want to get rid of this fundraising sort of machine, which is why you ended up at this particular place in the party, and how people rise and fall within the party.

But now we’re in a new era where, as a party, we have to prioritize the party winning over authoritarianism as a collective whole rather than individual status within the party. And that is a very challenging thing for American political parties, given the institutions of district-based elections and long-term incumbency, where you rise in committees and things throughout that chamber. It’s a fundamentally different way of thinking about politics. Sadly, we’re in an authoritarian moment that calls for breaking that glass and thinking differently.

So the three challenges of American authoritarianism right now, the Democratic Congress and its leadership have been behind on, and the Democratic base have been ahead on. Remarkably, this is from Minnesota ICE resisters to people at No Kings protests to Black voters in the South. The base of the Democratic Party is much more open and focused on this, and has been changing and thinking collectively as a party in a different way.

And I’ll say the challenges are threefold. First is Trumpism, and that’s the one we most hear, the end of the rule of law. But also the longer term McConnellism challenge, which has been to use US institutions to empower numeric minorities against majorities.

So that’s the revolutions of gerrymandering, using eroding norms to not seat Supreme Court nominees of the other party, using everything up through the letter of the law that’s possible but eroding every norm to have your side gain structural advantage in political institutions.

And the third is Muskism, the idea of incredibly wealthy mega billionaires. This guy’s richer than any human in human history, whose power rivals the power of all of us in the entire country and is essentially above the law, came in with DOGE, destroyed the Constitution, didn’t go through the normal nominations process, and is now out spending half a billion dollars on this election cycle, right?

Those three challenges are new, McConnellism a little bit more long term. Those require breaking the glass in the fire extinguisher, trying new things as a party, and you cannot go along with the usual, You’ll rise in this party if you fundraise well and leadership in this way.

So the Democratic Party base, when you poll registered Democrats, they are not supportive of these leaders. And it’s because they see these leaders not breaking the glass to make sacrifices to their potential individual positions in these institutions, to take risks on behalf of the broader party and the country as a whole.

And that’s things that in every fundraising text, ordinary voters are being asked to sacrifice money, time, all in, vote blue no matter who, don’t worry if it’s not your nominee you particularly like. Trump is in office, and you better step up. And the base is asking all parts of the party, including the leadership, to do the same. So I think that remains an open question.

Bacon: That was a good framing, in part because Trumpism, McConnellism, and Muskism—I wrote a profile of Chuck Schumer when he joined the leadership in the Senate Democrats. That was in 2005.

So many of those three things, actually, he’s been in office in leadership way before McConnell was in office, and McConnellism is different in certain senses. I think that gets the sense of why his thinking is so outdated. He was in Congress much longer than 2005. He was in leadership in 2005, which tells you how maybe outdated his vision of the world is.

So the last question will be a little bit more personality driven, about the future. We’re going to have this Democratic primary soon. So I look at the election results and think, if I’m Andy Beshear, who’s my governor, who has done a good job, I think.

If I’m Josh Shapiro, I was going to go out and say, Look, I can win in a purple state, in a red state, and look at me, and look how great I am, and we have to nominate someone who can win those hard places. A Black man is going to be elected senator in Mississippi. I think it’s fairly obvious that a white governor can win.

So I guess there’s two questions. One is, is the electability campaign going to be more challenging? And then second, as a progressive myself, yeah, AOC is not Abdul El-Sayed, but is it easier to see her running today than it was two weeks ago?

So start with Adam, in terms of 2028. Does Jon Ossoff have to run, or should everybody else read his corruption talking points, and should Raphael Warnock just steal those and stop talking about being a nice pastor and talk about that? Or just any kind of lessons about 2028 that you want to talk about here, as my last question.

Bonica: Yeah, if there was one sort of message I could communicate to people who are going to be voting in and engaging in the Democratic primary, which as always will be chaotic and there will be a lot of unknown variables about it. But it goes back to a piece that you wrote recently about electability. That it just dominates so much of what happens in how we talk about politicians.

But it’s not real. This election is the latest in many that has shown that you win because your party and your movement is popular. AOC is no less likely to win than Beshear, I would say, if she was in the general election. The reason is who she’ll be running against.

But there’s also a much bigger issue, the prize here, which is if we’re trying to build a broader party, we’re trying to build a younger party, think about the long term here. The type of candidate that can really mobilize younger voters, who can really mobilize and say, “This is a party for a lot of people.”

And a great thing about the Democratic Party is, it can have a voice like Beshear and AOC, both who I’d say are anti-corruption candidates. And they’re the good guys. And being a good guy is not a progressive or centrist thing. That’s separate. And I think people should look at candidates and vote for the candidates that they think will be the best and strongest president and candidate. That’s what’s in the party’s best interest.

Bacon: Jake?

Grumbach: Yeah, that’s exactly right. And one thing I’m very supportive of is thinking about primary election institutions and how those rules distort and create these pathologies in the nomination process for president.

So what we need to move towards is one national primary day, right? Potentially with ranked choice voting. This is the most obvious use case of ranked choice voting, where you can rank AOC one, Beshear, whatever, right? People know these candidates in that way at the presidential level.

This isn’t ranked choice voting for dog catcher in an exurb that you don’t know who’s running. This is ranked choice voting at the presidential level. And it’s really pathological that you get this Iowa, South Carolina jockeying, New Hampshire caucus, and then momentum hits, donations hit, and as Adam said, the debate becomes entirely not who do you like and whose policies do you like, but rather what do you think will win the general election.

That fails to capture the energy of the movement and the base and build a movement. A primary election is to actually learn something about what people want, right? It’s not to be strategic about some later date. It’s about saying, “Where is the energy?”

I think Mamdani in New York is the best example of this, where it’s unexpected. Wow, he’s generating a ton of volunteers and energy. We’ll learn from that, and the Democratic Party did. Now everybody’s talking like Mamdani. That’s how it works.

You should use the presidential primary season to learn. Oh, maybe AOC doesn’t generate the youth energy we expected on college campuses. Maybe she does. Maybe somebody else comes out as a dark horse candidate. That’s what you want to see. Our institutions are set up to totally distort that.

And what people should think about, no matter when you’re voting in the 2028 primary season, no matter what state you are, resist the urge to be a strategist pundit. Support who you support. Be proud of that.

And hopefully this sort of pundit economy second order strategery of soccer moms will decline, and people can talk about what world they want to build and how they want to govern. And that would create a much healthier politics and a much clearer path to defeating authoritarianism.

Bacon: That’s a great place to end on. Jake, Adam, thanks for joining me. Love all your work. I’ll encourage people to check it out. You guys are on Bluesky. I think Jake is on Twitter. And they’ve co-written some excellent pieces. There’s one in Boston Review laying out how to fight authoritarianism that I thought would give a really good look at why what Schumer and Jeffries are doing is not effective, if you’re trying to win this broader fight. And they have a more recent piece about the consulting class that was published here at TNR. So I encourage you to check out both of them, and great to see you guys. Bye-bye.

Grumbach: Thanks so much, Perry.