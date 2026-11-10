Transcript: MAGA Rages as Trump Lets Slip Damning Truth about GOP Loss

Sargent: So let’s start with Trump’s admission. Here he was asked by Ross Douthat of CBS whether immigration hurt the GOP in the midterms. Listen to this.

Donald Trump (voiceover): I think it both helped and hurt. I think I got an A-plus for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out. But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out, and there’s a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay. If they’re good people working in a landscaping company or working in a hotel or doing something, right? And in some cases paying taxes. And a large group of people think that they should be allowed to stay.

Sargent: Julia, let’s break this up into pieces. The first key point, I think, is that Trump admitted there that Americans view a lot of undocumented immigrant workers as good people, as if they’re legitimately here in the U.S. despite having come here illegally. That’s anathema to MAGA, isn’t it?