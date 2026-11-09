Trump Blurts Out Surprise Admission About Losses, Wrecking MAGA’s Spin

Trump’s admission came after CBS’s Ross Douthat asked if immigration had “hurt” in the midterms. “I think it both helped and hurt,” Trump said. He claimed his sealing of the border was a political positive. But it “hurt,” Trump continued, that he deported “people with good jobs” who had committed only the “one violation” of originally entering the country illegally:

His midterms ass whoopin has Trump sounding almost woke on immigration https://t.co/g1msCV6I8B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

Notably, Trump also acknowledged that “a large group” of Americans think such immigrants “should be allowed to stay.” He added that for this group, the deportations might have been “too tough.”

The careful listener will grasp that Trump didn’t merely claim the deportation tactics themselves—the masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement snatchings, the paramilitary invasions of U.S. cities, the summary executions of innocent people on American streets—were the problem. He took it a step further, admitting that many Americans don’t think this class of immigrants should be removed at all, whatever tactics are deployed to do so.