Trump’s Christian Allies Rattled After His On-Air Rage Takes Dark Turn

During his now-infamous interview with CBS News, Donald Trump admitted that he hates his foes with so much fury that he wouldn’t even forgive them in order to get into Heaven. “I do hate some of my enemies,” he said, “and I always will.” Trump’s expression of unquenchable rage has caused widespread consternation among leading Christian figures, including his supporters. Writer Rod Dreher lamented that “he hates his enemies more than he fears God.” Pastor Franklin Graham, a longtime Trump backer, indirectly asked whether Trump has repented sufficiently to avoid Hell. Another backer worried that “Trump is not a Christian.” Still another fretted that he might “end up in Hell forever.” We unraveled all this with Holly Berkley Fletcher, who writes well about right-wing Christianity on her Substack. We discuss why evangelicals support Trump, why their turnout dropped in the last election, how Democrats made headway running as liberal Christians, and whether or not Trump truly fears damnation. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.