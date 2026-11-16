How Zohran Mamdani Uses Sports to Spread the Gospel of Progressivism

Over the course of the afternoon, behind classic global soccer jams like “Baianá” and “Waka Waka,” the tournament was gradually whittled down to just two teams per division, with “Place the PK” duking it out with “Affordability Arsenal” in the beginners’ finale. “The mayor’s watching,” the emcee warned both teams over the loudspeaker as they set up for overtime, before “Place the PK” ultimately prevailed in penalty kicks.

The tournament was the latest in a long string of efforts from the New York City mayor to fold sports culture into his political platform. It’s also the result of a larger belief that politics is most effective when it meets people where they already are. “At a personal level, sports is just a huge part of my life. It’s how I understood myself and the world,” Mamdani told me as we stood in Maimonides Park’s spartan press box, watching the pickup tournament below. “On a political level, it’s also a reflection of the fact that that’s the case for so many New Yorkers. Sports is what they live for, they dream of, they breathe, and we can’t think of it as separate from our politics because it is political whether or not someone can afford to go and watch their team.”

Mamdani at the 2026 Cost of Living Classic in Brooklyn, New York COURTESY OF MAYOR’S OFFICE

A recreational league soccer player, Mamdani keeps in touch with friends by playing pickup basketball now that he’s mayor. And sports are not just a key part of his administration; they are essential to understanding the mayor’s approach to politics itself. He has hosted watch parties, built new tennis courts and soccer fields, and used every opportunity to connect sports with his progressive values. It helped, of course, that New York had a summer for the ages this year, as the Knicks won their first NBA Championship since 1973 and the city co-hosted eight World Cup games, including the final, at MetLife stadium in nearby Rutherford, New Jersey.

