California Billionaires Got a Tax Break for Fighting the Wealth Tax

Whatever you think of Prop 40 in particular or wealth taxes in general, there’s a wrinkle that should make every working taxpayer furious: The billionaires who spent unfathomable sums of money to keep their taxes from going up actually got a tax break for doing so. As The New York Times reported, Building a Better California’s fundraisers encouraged donors to give appreciated stock instead of cash, because, thanks to a loophole in federal law, gifts of appreciated stock are not subject to capital gains tax. That made for an appealing fundraising pitch to billionaires: Donate your shares, and you will never have to pay capital gains tax on the increase in their value. It worked. More than two-thirds of what the group raised over the campaign’s final six weeks came in as stock.

So how does this loophole work? Billionaires do not make their money the same way that working people do. Their income mostly doesn’t come from a paycheck or even a bonus at the end of the year; they make their money from owning things and having those things increase in value. If they sell those things, they owe capital gains tax—i.e., tax on the amount that the asset’s value increased since it was purchased. But if they donate their ownership stakes to a charity, they owe nothing on the gain, and of course the charity doesn’t pay taxes on the donation, either. That may be defensible if the donation is to a food bank. It’s much less defensible for political donations.

In fact, Congress already addressed exactly that. Section 84 of the tax code says that if you give appreciated property (including stock) to a political organization, you are treated as if you sold it, and you pay tax on the gain. That makes sense—but there’s a catch. Section 84 borrows the definition of “political organization” from another part of the code that covers only groups working to elect candidates. So billionaires like Building a Better California’s donors, who give to an organization fighting a ballot measure, aren’t covered.