The Democrats’ New Motto Should Be: Republicans, Try and Stop Us

Democrats just won a sweeping congressional majority by campaigning to take on corporate power, lower costs, and radically change a broken political and economic system. Instead of pressing the party to deliver on that mandate, powerful voices are instead trying to tell Democrats what they shouldn’t do.
Even before the ballots were counted, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz argued that Democrats shouldn’t waste time passing legislation that Donald Trump would veto. Hakeem Jeffries has emphasized a minimalist set of priorities, such as repealing Medicaid cuts, restoring Affordable Care Act subsidies, ending the Iran war, and sunsetting tariffs—all to avoid confronting a Republican minority and a lame-duck president.
We would like to offer the Democrats a different idea: Dare the Republicans to try and stop them.
Democrats should not limit themselves to what Republicans might or might not support. Instead, they should fight to advance a maximalist agenda and force Republicans to go on the record blocking or obstructing limits on corporate power.
This is how Democrats can force this administration and corrupt members of Congress to make a critical choice in public: Get behind popular policy, or step in front of the locomotive of public opinion. This is also how current Democratic leadership can show the people who just voted for them that they do—or do not—understand why they have been trusted with so much power in such a perilous moment.
The incoming class of winners from highly competitive races campaigned on an ambitious agenda, and now Democratic leaders need to help them deliver on their promises to voters.
The Progressive Change Institute’s analysis of winning Democratic campaigns (so far) examined 61 Democrats who won competitive House and Senate races. Among them, 97 percent called for new limits on data centers. Seventy-five percent supported Medicare for All, a public option, or a Medicare buy-in. Seventy percent called for taking on monopolies and concentrated corporate power. Twelve of the 13 Senate Democrats in the analysis called for stopping Wall Street and private equity from buying up homes.
These weren’t promises confined to safe Democratic districts. These were commitments made by candidates competing for some of the toughest seats in America. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed faced down $200 million in negative ads and won his U.S. Senate seat campaigning on Medicare for All, affordability, taking money out of politics, fighting mass surveillance, and stopping war. Michigan’s incoming Congressman Will Lawrence beat a Republican incumbent and won a competitive congressional district while supporting Medicare for All, AI data center bans, and aggressive climate action—despite facing the most outside spending of any House candidate.
Not every voter agreed with every policy. But over and over, we saw that candidates could campaign on ambitious, bold ideas—and those ideas were assets, not political liabilities.
A new Data for Progress postelection report reinforces that picture. Across Maine, Michigan, and Texas, majorities of surveyed voters supported proposals including higher taxes on millionaires, a $15 minimum wage, and Medicare for All. The economy and cost of living dominated voters’ concerns, while corruption in government was another major issue.
Democrats won’t win every fight. Trump will veto legislation. Some legislation won’t even pass Congress. But every effort creates the chance now, helps lock in the next administration, and—betraying the corporate interests behind calls for going small—becomes leverage for getting the smaller things done too.
And voters certainly deserve to see Democrats trying. The party needs to make visible the fight that D.C. insiders know happens every minute of every day. It’s the difference between telling voters, “We fought for you, and here is who blocked us,” and telling voters, “We decided not to try because we were afraid to.” Millions of voters can now see further into politics than ever before—and they’ll know the anti-populist hand-wringing, often mislabeled as moderate centrism, is really about keeping corporations and the members they have bought immune to public accountability.
As Representative Greg Casar argued after the election, Democrats need to offer voters a vision beyond simply opposing Trump. His proposal to constantly advance populist legislation would create opportunities to demonstrate what Democrats stand for.
And as Representative Maxwell Frost said on a Congressional Progressive Caucus call (to paraphrase): Democrats have won immense political power, and now comes the responsibility to deliver. People need to see that electing Democrats can make their lives better.
The Democratic Party asked America to give it a chance, and the voters just did. But whether they turn into committed allies who continue to fight depends entirely on what Democrats do next. Don’t box against shadows, and don’t take Republican opposition for granted. Democrats: Make them stop you—by forcing them to step into the headlight.