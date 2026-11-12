The Democrats’ New Motto Should Be: Republicans, Try and Stop Us

We would like to offer the Democrats a different idea: Dare the Republicans to try and stop them.

Democrats should not limit themselves to what Republicans might or might not support. Instead, they should fight to advance a maximalist agenda and force Republicans to go on the record blocking or obstructing limits on corporate power.

This is how Democrats can force this administration and corrupt members of Congress to make a critical choice in public: Get behind popular policy, or step in front of the locomotive of public opinion. This is also how current Democratic leadership can show the people who just voted for them that they do—or do not—understand why they have been trusted with so much power in such a perilous moment.