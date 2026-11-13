Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and the Troubling Rise of the Imperial CEO

Huang’s resignation wouldn’t have occurred, or anyway wouldn’t have occurred this week, without The New York Times reporting Thursday that he was caught on video last March canoodling during a company meeting with Nvidia’s vice president of health care. This came after Huang confessed Sunday to conducting an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who, as the Times revealed last week, is a suspected Chinese spy. Conceivably Huang didn’t know this about her, but as the corporate governance expert Nell Minow pointed out to me, Huang was certainly aware that the company Alice ran, Megaspeed, was Nvidia’s biggest customer in Southeast Asia, making any such relationship, even if consensual, a violation of corporate ethics and potentially a violation of securities law. It would not astonish me to learn that Huang turned a blind eye to, or even collaborated with, his paramour’s alleged diversion of Nvidia AI chips to China, which the Times reported on more than a year ago. (Huang denies the diversion took place). The filing of class-action lawsuits has already begun.

“If involved in a situation that could present a perceived or actual conflict of interest,” the Nvidia ethics manual advises, “contact Employment Legal for guidance.” Had Huang followed his own company’s policies and confessed to Employment Legal that he was bumping uglies with a Nvidia customer and snogging with a Nvidia employee, he undoubtedly would have been told not to fish off the company pier.

Insinuations that Nvidia’s chief executive had an affair with Alice Huang have been public for more than a year. If Nvidia’s board never asked Huang about it, then the company was hostage to Huang to a greater degree than I think. More likely, it did ask; Huang lied; and the board pretended to believe him because to do otherwise would tank Nvidia’s stock. Which is exactly what happened after the Financial Times confirmed the affair. As I write, Nvidia has lost about $1 trillion in value, lending weight to Bloomberg’s Matt Levine’s observation that this is “the most expensive extramarital affair in human history.” We know that Huang lied about Alice last month to Bloomberg, saying, “Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual.” For at least as long, Nvidia company spokespeople have denied that Jensen and Alice were knocking boots.