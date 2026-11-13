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Trump Shivs JD Vance as Meltdown Over GOP Losses Takes Unhinged Turn As Trump undermines Vance in advance of 2008, a political theorist explains how all this MAGA drama gives Democrats and liberals an opening to make a new case for their biggest ideas.

Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9 Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9