Transcript: Trump Shivs Vance as Election Meltdown Takes Unhinged Turn

Now, I don’t want to dismiss entirely the idea that voters did think that there was something to Trump’s case. But a lot of liberals really overread that, especially after 2024. And we’ve got to stop doing that. To get to the point where we correct our own ideology and make a good case for our own, we have to be not afraid to say that right-wing populist nationalism has failed and is very unpopular. And there’s a starting point there, I think. What do you think of that?

Beauchamp: Yeah. The way I conceptualize it is that the public hasn’t made up its mind on what it wants to be affirmatively. The American public doesn’t have a sense of what—maybe no public has an ideological sense, but the American public is unusually unsettled as to where it stands right now.

And so what it suggests to me is that they’re open to persuasion, because they’re not happy with the way things are going, and they haven’t seen anyone come up with a way to channel what they think is wrong with the status quo into a political agenda that seems to address their concerns.

I think one advantage Democrats have here, particularly, is that their agenda is not inherently inflationary. Whereas getting rid of immigrants, and, you know, putting big tariffs on other countries, and starting expensive foreign wars in the name of, like, seizing stuff for America—that makes things more expensive. That is just what it does. And there’s no way to avoid that with tariffs and immigration crackdowns.

Sargent: Yeah. In a sense, there’s a political economy of Trumpism. I think we need to rehabilitate the concept of political economy. And maybe this is the place to end this. It connects everything together. This idea that the election was about affordability takes the political out of political economy.

People decided that trade is good, people decided that they like immigrants, people decided that they like our international alliances and human rights norms and so forth. Yes, as you pointed out, the starting point for that, or the entry point, the tip of that spear, was the high costs.

But they connected those high costs to a set of values that they thought was off. And so liberals, I think, can now step forward and do what you’re calling for, which is a refocusing on what worked for Democrats in this election, connecting liberalism to everyday politics by saying, these are the values that make an economy that will be fairer for all of us. Is that sort of where you want this to go?

Beauchamp: Yeah. My view of it is that there was a baby step in the right direction when Democrats started picking up on some of the themes in Abundance. I don’t think it’s the whole solution. But that package of beliefs and ideas said, hey, there’s this ambient concern people have about things not really working, and things being too expensive, and government not operating in the smooth way that corporations do sometimes when you interface with them. And those are everyday complaints people have about the state.

And there’s a liberal way to to surface these problems and to bring them into the ordinary political agenda, through very specific policies like permitting reform—that was an act of ideological innovation that seems to have actually worked pretty well in a lot of cases.

I don’t think that swung the election for Democrats. I think it has led to some good policy changes in blue states particularly, that may end up helping build power long term, or, like, sustain a blue-state model. And what you need to do is do that kind of work on a grander scale. Tell not just a story about fixing government and making more things. Tell a story about building a society that people want to live in—a society, not just an economy. A place in which we feel like we have purpose, meaning, connection, and value.

Sargent: In a way, the simplest way to put it might be that we need people to start really making the case for a liberal political economy. Zack Beauchamp, your website is really starting us off on this thing. Public Reason, it’s called. It’s a Substack. Check it out, folks. Zack, awesome to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Beauchamp: Hey, Greg, I’m always happy to be here. Public-reason.com. I just have to do that at the end of every episode. I was going to say my agent makes me do that, but that was for my book. I don’t have an agent. I just have me, for a Substack.

Sargent: Cool, man. Well, I’m glad you got it in. Zack, thanks for coming on, man.

Beauchamp: Thanks.