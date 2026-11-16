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MAGA Cracks Up as Leaks Reveal How Hegseth Screwed Trump Badly on Iran

As MAGA figures split over Pete Hegseth’s future, a former national security official explains how Trump’s latest Iran posture reveals humiliating new levels of failure.

Pete Hegseth stares while standing quietly
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump has decided to stop seeking a deal with Iran and to do nothing until economic sanctions cause the regime to collapse. As numerous experts explain, this humiliatingly shows Trump is simply looking for a way to avoid looking like he lost. It also empowers Iran, displaying the folly of his initial invasion. Now The Washington Post reports that many of the most significant players around Trump wanted him to seek a deal, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared opposed. This, even though Trump was open to one! So Hegseth helped land Trump in this latest humiliation. Hegseth’s continuing Iran fiasco has caused MAGA figures to divide over his fate, as Media Matters shows, with some raging wildly at his critics and others saying it’s time for him to go. We spoke to former national security official Emily Horne. She explains why some MAGA figures have turned on Hegseth, how his warlust continues to encourage Trump’s worst instincts, how Trump is trapped in this quagmire, and how Democrats can end it for the good of our country. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Daily Blast