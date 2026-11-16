MAGA Cracks Up as Leaks Reveal How Hegseth Screwed Trump Badly on Iran

Donald Trump has decided to stop seeking a deal with Iran and to do nothing until economic sanctions cause the regime to collapse. As numerous experts explain, this humiliatingly shows Trump is simply looking for a way to avoid looking like he lost. It also empowers Iran, displaying the folly of his initial invasion. Now The Washington Post reports that many of the most significant players around Trump wanted him to seek a deal, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared opposed. This, even though Trump was open to one! So Hegseth helped land Trump in this latest humiliation. Hegseth’s continuing Iran fiasco has caused MAGA figures to divide over his fate, as Media Matters shows, with some raging wildly at his critics and others saying it’s time for him to go. We spoke to former national security official Emily Horne. She explains why some MAGA figures have turned on Hegseth, how his warlust continues to encourage Trump’s worst instincts, how Trump is trapped in this quagmire, and how Democrats can end it for the good of our country. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.