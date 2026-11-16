After Donald Trump won a second term, the Democrats feared they had lost the majority of young men for good. According to Tufts polling, Trump won 56 percent of the young male vote. Political observers blamed the “manosphere,” a loose conglomerate of podcasters, comedians, and social media influencers who built large audiences with politically incorrect humor and a promise of masculine camaraderie. It seemed that, just as young women were more liberal than ever, young men were running in the other direction, becoming not just conservative but, in many cases, radicalized.
When pastor Joel Webbon first announced the “Christ Is King: America After Trump” conference in May, he undoubtedly hoped to build on this rightward surge among young men to create a far-right movement that could outlast Trump. “We’re going to win in the long run,” he said at the time. The speaker list for the conference—hosted last week by the Texas-based NXR Studios, which is short for “New Christian Right”—included unapologetic white nationalist Nick Fuentes and failed Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, both of whom have grown large audiences of young men with shock-value tactics like regularly using racial slurs and calling women “whores.” Even the name of the conference is a reference to an antisemitic dog whistle popular in right-wing spaces online.
Webbon and his guests clearly hoped to harness this youthful enthusiasm for edgy rhetoric toward fascistic goals like ending women’s rights and creating a white country through mass deportations—which, a few months ago, did not seem like a pie-in-the-sky goal. As Senator Ted Cruz and other Republican leaders complained to The Wall Street Journal in October, “Groypers”—the nickname given to young men who have these extremist views—dominate the ranks of young Republicans. Vice President JD Vance seems to have pinned his presidential hopes on them, making sure to be seen defending young Republicans caught praising Hitler or using the N-word.
But that was all before a midterm election where young male voters swung nearly 40 points to the left, which cast a pall over the poorly timed “Christ Is King” conference. An event that was supposed to launch a youthful, ultraradical MAGA movement turned out to be yet another sign that MAGA is dying.
Webbon, Fuentes, and other speakers at the conference did try mightily to keep up claims that they are at the forefront of an authoritarian revolution. Webbon promised a new America where “men are doing what God designed them to do and women [are] cheerful and happy in the home.” Fishback invited the audience to “burn down a Planned Parenthood,” calling it the “righteous thing to do.” Talk-show host Alex Jones declared, “We’re here tonight because we know that Christianity and the West and white people are under attack,” but promised they would not “surrender,” and instead fight “total war.”
Webbon “thinks he’ll be able to launch a competitor to Turning Point USA,” argued journalist Anna Merlan, who attended the conference, on Bluesky. But that seemed a harder sell than ever. After all, the conference was in Texas, which had just turned bright blue after decades of seemingly permanent Republican rule. According to CNN, the conference turnout was only in the hundreds, despite the presence of Fuentes, whose podcast gets hundreds of thousands of views per episode.
Fuentes tried to reassure the audience. “When we talk about ’26, that’s not us,” he said in his speech. “We did not lose. It was the Republican Party that lost,” he continued, arguing that MAGA’s ultimate victories would come from running even further to the right than Trump, toward even more open racism and misogyny.
Likelier, the opposite is true: The loud radicalism of figures like Fuentes, Webbon, and others contributed to the blue wave. When Trump was out of power, it was easy for voters, especially young male voters, to write off the extremist rhetoric of the manosphere as jokes or devil’s advocacy, meant to shock the liberals and titillate their audiences. Now that Trump is in office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is grabbing people off the street, it’s a lot harder to see this all as just talk.
Some of the more secular voices in the manosphere seem to realize this and are backpedaling away from MAGA. Joe Rogan, who not only endorsed Trump but regularly features some of the more extremist figures of the MAGA movement on his show, admitted last week that Trump lost “the podcast bros,” along with the rest of the country. There is a real sense that the fever is breaking. It may have been daring and cool to be MAGA in 2024, but it’s now looking very uncool indeed.
At the “Christ Is King” conference, though, the views were as radical as ever. Most of these influencers have little choice. Someone like Rogan can pivot to a more moderate-sounding set of views, because his podcast is about all sorts of topics, not just politics. But people like Webbon and Fuentes can only get attention through political shock value. They built their audiences in no small part on curiosity about what crazy things they may say next. If they stop doing that, they really have nothing left to offer.
At one point, Fuentes seemed to acknowledge that democracy simply was not going to be their path to victory, instead arguing that “a small group of fanatics, zealots, the martyrs, the people that are willing to die for what they believe in” would have to bring his vision into being. These frightening words thrilled the audience, but ultimately it’s a sign of a losing movement. Fuentes and his followers are escaping into fantasy, rather than admitting defeat.
The conference was a microcosm of the larger dilemma facing the MAGA movement in Trump’s second term. The base is, in a very real sense, addicted to extremist rhetoric. To keep the high going, it needs ever uglier content, both from influencers using racial slurs and from the administration itself, pumping out videos of immigrants getting arrested in violent and humiliating fashion. But the more that MAGA leaders indulge the hardcore base’s sadistic whims, the more they turn off others who might have right-wing inclinations, but only to a point.
Webbon was right that the “Christ Is King” conference represents the post-Trump phase of MAGA, but not in the way he envisioned. He pictured a new front of radicalized young men who would take Trumpism to the next level. Instead, his conference was populated by the dwindling number of social malcontents rallying around a dying cause. No doubt the far-far-right will stick around for a while, saying ever more vile things online in an effort to troll liberals and get attention. But the louder they get, the fewer young men seem interested in listening.