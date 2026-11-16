Some of the more secular voices in the manosphere seem to realize this and are backpedaling away from MAGA. Joe Rogan, who not only endorsed Trump but regularly features some of the more extremist figures of the MAGA movement on his show, admitted last week that Trump lost “the podcast bros,” along with the rest of the country. There is a real sense that the fever is breaking. It may have been daring and cool to be MAGA in 2024, but it’s now looking very uncool indeed.

At the “Christ Is King” conference, though, the views were as radical as ever. Most of these influencers have little choice. Someone like Rogan can pivot to a more moderate-sounding set of views, because his podcast is about all sorts of topics, not just politics. But people like Webbon and Fuentes can only get attention through political shock value. They built their audiences in no small part on curiosity about what crazy things they may say next. If they stop doing that, they really have nothing left to offer.

At one point, Fuentes seemed to acknowledge that democracy simply was not going to be their path to victory, instead arguing that “a small group of fanatics, zealots, the martyrs, the people that are willing to die for what they believe in” would have to bring his vision into being. These frightening words thrilled the audience, but ultimately it’s a sign of a losing movement. Fuentes and his followers are escaping into fantasy, rather than admitting defeat.