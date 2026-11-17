In 1996, a federal judge sentenced Matthew Charles to 35 years in prison for selling crack cocaine. He spent more than two decades behind bars working as a law clerk, teaching GED classes, and mentoring young people. On January 3, 2019, he became the first person to walk out of federal prison under the First Step Act, and a month later, he was sitting in the gallery of the House chamber for President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Hakeem Jeffries, whom the Democrats on Wednesday are expected to nominate as the country’s first Black speaker of the House, was a lead author of the bill that sent Charles home. And he worked with Trump, Van Jones, Kim Kardashian, and others to get it done. But his most important partner in the effort was Doug Collins, a conservative Republican congressman and former Baptist pastor from rural Georgia. Together, they built support for the bill in the GOP-controlled House. As Jeffries’s senior adviser and director of communications at the time, I was in the trenches with Jeffries on that effort, as politicians from both parties attacked the bill for allegedly not going far enough. But we got it through the House and the GOP-controlled Senate, and Trump signed it into law on December 21, 2018.
As a result, on a single day in July 2019, roughly 3,100 people left federal custody. Another 4,226 people had their crack cocaine sentences reduced; 92 percent of them were Black. Between 2022 and 2024, more than 41,000 people went home early, according to the Justice Department’s inspector general, and the law ended the shackling of women in federal custody while they gave birth.
Fighting for the voiceless is something Jeffries has done his entire career, and it’s worth remembering as some critics on the left bemoan his ascension to the speakership. In the New York State Assembly, he went after stop-and-frisk, the New York City Police Department’s notorious racial profiling practice, at a time when few elected officials would touch it. In 2010, the NYPD stopped 601,285 people; 87 percent of them were Black or Latino. The department was entering the name and home address of every person it stopped into a police database whether they had done anything wrong or not, and Jeffries sponsored the bill that shut down that database. New York Governor David Paterson signed it in July 2010.
As an assemblyman, Jeffries also helped lead the fight against the housing crisis that was reshaping his district. When the financial crisis left half-built luxury condos sitting empty throughout Brooklyn, he proposed converting them into affordable housing and secured $5 million from the state to help make that kind of housing affordable. And he pushed to require that developments receiving tax-exempt financing be at least half affordable, far above the 20 percent developers were used to.
Affordable housing is a personal issue for Jeffries. In 2015, a few years after he was elected to the House, I stood next to him as he hosted one of his “Congress on Your Corner” events, where he sets up a table on a Brooklyn street and spends a few hours talking with anyone who needs help. It could be veterans sorting out their Veterans Affairs benefits, young people looking for work, seniors with Medicare problems, or families with immigration cases. But the main thing we kept hearing from folks who had been living in Brooklyn for years was that the rent was too high. Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Black population had fallen from three-quarters of its residents to just over half in 14 years.
On that 85-degree Saturday in Bed-Stuy, the line stretched down the block. I noticed an elderly woman who seemed eager to get to the front. By the time she did, she was nearly in tears. She was paying below-market rent, and her landlord was trying to push her out. He wanted market-rate tenants now that Brooklyn was popular, so he had stopped making repairs and left her air conditioner broken. She explained how she was on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to move. When she finished, Jeffries put his hand on her shoulder and told her it would all be OK. He gave her his personal cell phone number and told her to call him anytime she needed him. We took down her information along with her landlord’s name and address. Less than a week later, her air conditioning was back on and the additional repairs had begun.
Jeffries similarly fought for entire buildings and neighborhoods. Starrett City in East New York is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country. When it went up for sale in 2017 with Trump’s trust holding a stake, Jeffries stood with tenants worried about what it meant for them. When the sale closed in 2018, the new owners agreed to keep Section 8 protections in place through 2049 and Mitchell-Lama affordability through 2054, so those families got to stay in their homes.
Having a living wage is just as important as having an affordable place to live. Jeffries voted for the 2019 Raise the Wage Act, which passed the House and would have lifted the federal minimum wage to $15 (it stalled in the GOP Senate). As the Democratic leader of the House in 2023, he stood with Bernie Sanders and Bobby Scott to launch the push for a $17 minimum wage, and last December he voted for the Protecting America’s Workforce Act to restore collective bargaining rights for more than one million federal workers.
The American health care system is broken. The only debate is how to fix it. Jeffries has stated that every American should have high-quality, affordable health care. He has stated publicly that he plans to lead the fight to restore critical Affordable Care Act tax credits and reverse Medicaid cuts enacted under Trump. While he has said he does not support the Medicare for All bill in the House, he said on Friday that he supports the effort to expand the program and lower the eligibility age.
Jeffries’s support of Israel is frequently criticized by the left. His sentiment has always been that Israel is a critical U.S. ally who lives in a tough neighborhood. But it’s also important to know what he has said this year. In a Dear Colleague letter to his peers on July 14, Jeffries wrote, “The far-right Netanyahu government has isolated Israel from much of the world, severely damaged its standing in the U.S., jeopardized normalization efforts in the region and repeatedly undermined prospects for peace. A major reset is necessary based on two core principles.” He went on to call for a Palestinian state and called for a complete reconstruction and modernization of Gaza, with surging humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.
Many of Jeffries’s critics deride him as a “moderate.” Those people are wrong. Planned Parenthood Action Fund gives Jeffries a 100 percent score. The League of Conservation Voters gave him 100 percent in 2025 and 97 percent over his career. The AFL-CIO gave him 100 percent in 2025 and 99 percent over his career. And if you want to know what conservatives think about him, Heritage Action gave him 5 percent in the last Congress, half the average House Democrat’s score, and 6 percent over his career, while SBA Pro-Life America gives him an F.
So the real question is what kind of leader is needed at this moment, when the country is ruled by a corrupt, reckless authoritarian who is directly responsible for our increased cost of living. Do we want a House speaker who delivers action on the issues we care about, or do we want someone whose greatest skill is to deliver viral zingers on podcasts?
As our new majority takes over in January, I want a speaker who had the fortitude to pass historic criminal justice reform legislation with Trump, then a year later voted to impeach him in the House and stood before the Senate to make the case for his removal. I want the guy who grew up in a proud union household in working-class Brooklyn, and who will do everything possible to bring down costs for everyone from Queens, New York, to Mount Shasta, California. And you should too.