Affordable housing is a personal issue for Jeffries. In 2015, a few years after he was elected to the House, I stood next to him as he hosted one of his “Congress on Your Corner” events, where he sets up a table on a Brooklyn street and spends a few hours talking with anyone who needs help. It could be veterans sorting out their Veterans Affairs benefits, young people looking for work, seniors with Medicare problems, or families with immigration cases. But the main thing we kept hearing from folks who had been living in Brooklyn for years was that the rent was too high. Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Black population had fallen from three-quarters of its residents to just over half in 14 years.

On that 85-degree Saturday in Bed-Stuy, the line stretched down the block. I noticed an elderly woman who seemed eager to get to the front. By the time she did, she was nearly in tears. She was paying below-market rent, and her landlord was trying to push her out. He wanted market-rate tenants now that Brooklyn was popular, so he had stopped making repairs and left her air conditioner broken. She explained how she was on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to move. When she finished, Jeffries put his hand on her shoulder and told her it would all be OK. He gave her his personal cell phone number and told her to call him anytime she needed him. We took down her information along with her landlord’s name and address. Less than a week later, her air conditioning was back on and the additional repairs had begun.

Jeffries similarly fought for entire buildings and neighborhoods. Starrett City in East New York is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country. When it went up for sale in 2017 with Trump’s trust holding a stake, Jeffries stood with tenants worried about what it meant for them. When the sale closed in 2018, the new owners agreed to keep Section 8 protections in place through 2049 and Mitchell-Lama affordability through 2054, so those families got to stay in their homes.