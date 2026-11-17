Just after the election, Donald Trump promised to work with Democrats. But The Atlantic reports this remarkable tidbit: “As he watched television in the days that followed and called his outside advisers, he grew steadily angrier,” and he “needed someone to blame.” That fury helped drive him to promote Stephen Miller to chief of staff, per The Atlantic. In short: His rage led him to double down. This comes as many of the “podcast bros” are excoriating him over the midterms. Joe Rogan insisted Trump “lost most of the country” over mass deportations and war. Andrew Schulz tore into his broken promises as the “greatest failure” of any modern president. And Tim Dillon savaged his economy. We talked to New Republic staff writer Monica Potts, who’s been writing well about the failures of GOP economics. We discuss why Trump and MAGA can’t accept that their worldview spawned this electoral debacle, how Trumponomics sold young men a pack of economic lies, and how Democrats can step into the vacuum. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.