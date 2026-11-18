The scandal involving the Nvidia tech company is sharply dividing Donald Trump’s advisers. Faced with revelations about its leader, Jensen Huang, having an affair with an alleged spy who may have channeled AI tech to China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pillorying Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for failing to act to curb China’s access to Nvidia technology. It’s getting humiliating for Trump, who’s adrift and listless, exercising no leadership, even as he appears to have been far too solicitous of Huang, possibly for corrupt personal reasons. Meanwhile, Fox News is now running interference for Trump, as Media Matters documents. Fox personalities are portraying the scandal as a “setup” to get Trump and a conspiracy to regulate (gasp!) AI and data centers. We talked to former DHS official Juliette Kayyem. She explains why this scandal matters, why Fox is so worried about its impact on Trump, what this saga reveals about AI’s future, and how Democrats can seize this moment. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.