This is a lightly edited transcript of the November 18 edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon. You can watch the video here or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.
Perry Bacon: Good afternoon. This is Right Now on The New Republic. I’m the host, Perry Bacon. I’m joined by Hamilton Nolan. He’s the author of a great Substack, How Things Work. He’s written a book about labor policy, and he’s a longtime journalist.
And he just went to Denver to write about this Majority Democrats conference that happened over the weekend, where a lot of the newly elected people came, a lot of consultants came. Hakeem Jeffries was there, the, I think, about-to-be-elected speaker, as we talk here. So Hamilton, welcome. Thanks for joining me.
Hamilton Nolan: Thanks for having me, man.
Bacon: So I want to come back to the conference, which you went to and wrote a really great piece about. But I want to start with this thing that I keep seeing in the coverage, in the discourse, the punditry, for lack of a better word to say those things, which is that the divide between the quote unquote progressives and the moderates, the left and the center, is overstated.
And I see this a lot of places. I think Hasan Piker and Ezra Klein agreed that the party’s moving to some kind of fusion. I think they use the term Bernie 2016, basically. And to summarize it—they didn’t summarize it that way—basically, you don’t say systemic racism anymore, but you do say billionaires are bad. So I think that’s the consensus people are talking about, said in the most reductive way possible.
And I think you did see a lot of candidates—I think Roy Cooper in North Carolina was saying billionaires have too much power, which is not necessarily the politics I think of him having. So what do you make of that? Do you think there’s some kind of fusion in this way?
Nolan: I wouldn’t call it fusion. I would say that the Democratic Party is 10 years behind the left. And it’s probably about how it goes. The left puts forward policies, and 10 years later, the Democratic Party gets around to being like, OK, those are actually good ideas.And that’s probably a pretty reliable timeline politically for a long time.
And it is notable. It’s definitely true that those types of very mainstream, middle-of-the-road Democrats have been talking class war throughout the midterm campaigns. And that element of class war, anti-billionaire rhetoric from that type of Democrat is definitely new, and is clearly a response to the events of the world. Those types of politicians get there when it becomes impossible not to be there.
And so I think, yes, in a sense, you’re seeing the middle-of-the-road Democrats get there. That is not a fusion to me. That is them being dragged into reality. And I still think there’s going to be a very real kind of battle for the soul and for control of the Democratic Party going forward.
Bacon: But let me zone in on what they’re saying the fusion is. I think a lot of people concede that the more moderate Democrats are more interested in class warfare. They might phrase it differently, fighting corruption, reining in corporations, reining in billionaires.
They would say Bernie did not talk in 2016 a lot about racism, sexism, immigration. In 2020, Bernie did talk more about immigration, maybe not about racism as much. BLM existed in 2020, was very strong then. Defund the police.
And I think they would say also that, maybe not the most Hillary Clinton version of it, but even the more serious version of left policy on policing, on racism, has been discarded to some extent, and that’s what the fusion is. The left has put aside, quote unquote, cultural issues—this depends on how we define the left.
But I want to define the left in a Hammer & Hope sense more, and less in a Hillary Clinton sense. I do think serious people, Zohran, AOC, Bernie Sanders, do sound more pro-police than they did five years ago. So I want to give this argument some seriousness here.
Nolan: I have to say, I don’t really buy the idea that the quote unquote left—and of course, I think a lot of this comes down, as you said, to how do you define the left?
Bacon: Defining it as Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton is one thing, but yeah.
Nolan: But the left has been talking about class politics for 150 years. Of course. I read a lot about the labor movement, and if you’re a part of the labor movement, which is arguably the heart of the Democratic Party, the labor movement is about class. And at the same time, for 100 years plus, the labor movement has acknowledged that race is a part of class. Race affects working people in economic and other ways, and so does sexism.
So I think that this is a professional political class conversation that is not really that tethered to the real world. It’s a conversation that happens on the internet. To say, Oh, intersectionality issues really just arose after 2020—no, they didn’t. That’s the reality. The people who think about class and division and power and how it works in America have always been talking about that.
And it’s more a question of what is being surfaced in this certain sphere of media political worlds. And so I really don’t like to give that kind of argument that much credence, because a lot of it is media people talking to themselves about what they’ve decided to feature lately.
Bacon: They have decided to feature police abuse less. We would agree on that?
Nolan: I think that in 2020 there was a moment where we had the biggest protests in American history around police abuse, and as soon as it was politically possible to shove that back in the closet, they did that in a bipartisan sense. Democrats—
Bacon: But I’m asking, did AOC or Zohran or Bernie Sanders, people we like, also do that? That’s my concern.
Nolan: Yeah, I think to some extent they did, because it’s a hard issue for all of them. It’s in some ways a harder issue for any elected official, for Zohran, than it is for the people in the streets, because Zohran got to deal with NYPD. So it’s a difficult issue for politicians, and most politicians, not all, but most are eager to shove it in the closet. Yes, I would agree with that.
Bacon: OK. So you think there might still be a progressive and/or leftist and a moderate part of the Democratic Party?
Nolan: I just—what the media calls wokeness, which I really despise that word and I try not to use it, but the way it gets coded, I just think it’s untethered from the reality that there’s a lot of people who work on this stuff always. There’s a lot of movements that exist outside of elected officials that are always working on this stuff, and it’s just a question of how much progress or not they’re making.
And so I think it’s a little bit backwards to look at this purely through the lens of the rhetoric of a small number of elected officials, and make that the measurement of where these issues are, if that makes sense.
Bacon: So you went to the Majority Democrats conference, and I want to start with—I know what Majority Democrats are, and my guess is some of the audience does too, but I’m not exactly sure on the difference. What is Majority Democrats doing that Third Way or Searchlight Institute—there’s a few of these centrist things that have existed before.
Not what it says, but what do you think the work that it’s trying to do is that’s different than previous—the DLC is what I meant to say. The DLC and Third Way. What’s the work it’s trying to do that those guys didn’t do in the past?
Nolan: Yeah. To some extent, I think Majority Democrats are trying to be that for a new generation, a new iteration of the same idea, which is coagulating the power of the Democratic Party more in the center than in the left. My understanding of Searchlight—Searchlight works very closely with Majority Democrats. And I think a lot of the same money is funding both. Look, it’s billionaire-funded.
Bacon: Is it many billionaires or is it one billionaire?
Nolan: It’s Stephen Mandel, certainly. I don’t know that they disclose all their donors. But there have been some stories. Anyway, the function of Majority Democrats is to try to counterbalance the power of the left in the Democratic Party. And there’s been various groups that have done that since the Clinton era, with pretty good success.
I think what’s different now is that the left is seen as much more of a pressing threat, and has maybe alarmed the people who are used to being in control of the Democratic Party. And so that is the function of Majority Democrats, I believe.
Bacon: So just reading about it—I didn’t go to the conference—but I guess the impression I get is that Majority Democrats is a little bit more subtle than maybe Third Way or the DLC, which have become very much, If you are on the left, you are an idiot who doesn’t care about elections. My sense is they had Talarico there, they had Buttigieg there. They have people who—I think Talarico, I’m not actually sure, I have my suspicions, but he’s a little bit harder to characterize. Warnock was there.
These are people who present a little less as, the left sucks, and a little bit more subtle. And I think some of the consultants they had there are people who also present at least a little bit more, “I’m not hostile.” They might be hostile, but they’re presenting it a little bit differently. Is that wrong?
Nolan: No, I think that’s fair to say. And to be fair to them, you’re right, it is not as hard of an edge as you think of from Third Way, which is very branded as centrist and anti-left.
I think Majority Democrats is—the big tent is their rhetoric. They see that the energy in the party is in people like Talarico, and they’re smart enough to see where the energy is, right? I would say that they want a big tent that shaves off maybe the left 20 percent of the party, if that makes sense.
Which is different from being Third Way and saying, We’re going to go to war with the left. That doesn’t appear to be their move to me. But functionally, they’re trying to consolidate the party in a place that is a Hillary Clinton Democratic Party more than a Bernie Sanders Democratic Party, I think.
Bacon: So in terms of the conference itself, and I think you’ve described this well, elected officials speak there, but a lot of consultants present. And I think that gets to what I’ve seen in them, is there’s a lot of focus, from all these, Majority Democrats, Searchlight, on, the polls show this, and we should follow the polls. And that’s a consultant strategist view of the world. Talk about—there is a big part of this that is, consultants should direct politics, right?
Nolan: Yeah, absolutely. And you’ve written about this yourself. It’s a very particular, and I think wrong, view of how politics works, which is that voters follow issue polls, which I think is just factually not true.
So in Denver, the main day of the conference was a presentation from David Shor, a Democratic pollster, a presentation from a Searchlight pollster, a presentation from a number of other pollsters, talking about, here’s what the polls showed about the midterms, here’s what the polls show about voter concerns, affordability.
And we could spend hours talking about this, but I would just say that this is obviously a model of political thought that is ascendant in a lot of DC, I think. It’s the Matt Yglesias vision of how politics works. And I just think that fundamentally it’s not how politics works, because the vision has no theory of change.
It’s a vision of, if we can nail down exactly where voters are on this set of issues and then repeat that back to them, that is the path to successful politics. And I think that’s just factually not true. Voters get pulled by leaders, and voters get pulled by politicians that have vision, and there’s no place for that in this kind of model of politics.
Bacon: So we talked about the ideological parts of this. But in a certain sense, Morris Katz, I’m pretty sure, was there. Morris Katz was Zohran’s lead consultant. He’s advised some leftist progressive candidates. I think Rebecca Katz might have been there too. She’s another person, unrelated to Morris, but who also has worked with candidates who I agree with. So do the more progressive consultants also speak, when they’re there, in this language of polls, focus groups, et cetera?
Nolan: I think Morris Katz is maybe a little bit more rock and roll than that. I did not attend Morris Katz’s panel, so I’m not going to speak on it.
But look, we all like data, right? We all write about politics, and we all read polls, and it’s important to know what voter concerns are. The argument is not, we hate data, we hate facts. Polls are important to know where people are. But I think that in this vision of politics, that is the beginning and end of political vision, is that the politicians go exactly where the voters are and that is the path to political success. And what it lacks is a road to lead people somewhere, or a vision of where you’re trying to go.
And when you look at successful politicians, Donald Trump, for example, is a complete repudiation of this entire vision of how politics works. Donald Trump is everything that vision is not, and has been president twice. And people like Bernie Sanders are as well in some ways.
So I do think that functionally it can often be a cover for ideological goals, obviously. And in the case of Majority Democrats, I think that’s safe to say, and Searchlight. So there’s an ideological aspect to it, and then there is a functional view of how politics works that I think is not valuable.
Bacon: Because I was going to ask, is this a consultant’s view of politics or a centrist view of politics? Because that’s what I’m driving at, is what is the thing that we’re talking about here. I agree they’re related, but which one of those is it?
Nolan: I think it’s consultants who are paid by centrists. Searchlight exists because a centrist put $10 million into it, and that is not to be ignored. And you can do a poll and say, you can either say, This poll means that we can’t do Medicare for All, or you can say, This poll is what we’re going to use to build the roadmap to get to Medicare for All. And you can do that with the same set of data, right? And to some extent, that’s where the ideological part comes in.
Bacon: Because I think one thing people have talked to me about post-election is, all the conversation is happening from politicians and these pollster types. There’s not a lot of people who are organizers or grassroots leaders who are involved in this sort of New York Times podcast. Even I haven’t done a lot of it either. I’m trying to do more of that.
And I’m wondering, what are we missing by not hearing from grassroots organizers, leaders of groups that activate voters or work in communities? I think that conversation is missing. There was even a progressive conference in DC that also featured our version of pollsters, and I’m guessing they missed some of the story too.
Nolan: Yeah. It’s such a great point, man, because I really think those are the two big models of politics, the two visions of politics, at least within the Democratic Party—the centrist pollster model and the organizer model. And the midterms showed the organizer model having great success.
The organizing model is the one that produces surprises, because the organizing model is the one that says the polls are not handcuffs. The polls are a starting point, and you go out and organize, and you change people, and you educate people, and the opinions of voters are malleable and can be changed. That’s what organizing is to a large extent.
And people that come out of the labor movement or activist movements and have the organizing mentality and bring it into politics—which Bernie Sanders did to some extent, but which you saw with a lot of candidates across the nation in the midterms who had success—you’re changing the electorate. You’re educating people. Let’s be real, people aren’t that tuned into politics. You go out and you talk to people.
Think of the famous Scott Colom ad where he was going down the line at the Trump rally being like, “Hey, what are you thinking about?” Talking to people. That’s organizing. And a pollster might say, Why would you go to a Trump rally to talk to voters if you’re the Democratic candidate? That’s what the organizer model is. And yeah, I think you’re absolutely right that it needs to be more prominently featured in political media.
Bacon: So I think Angie Nixon embodies this kind of organizer sense, and I can tell that the pollster community does not love her. I think there might be an ideological part of it, obviously. But is there also just a kind of—how she sees politics? There are obviously centrist organizers and left-wing pollsters, but is there something fundamentally hostile to these positions?
Nolan: Yeah. And look, I think it’s an ideological thing. I think it’s dishonest to be like, Oh, we really love Angie Nixon’s politics, but we just have these process objections to her. That’s bullshit to me. She had great success. I’m from Florida.
The success that she had in Florida is astounding, especially given the fact that she was given very little support from the national party. And a lot of people have talked about how there’s a good chance that she could have won.
I interviewed her during the campaign, and I asked her about joining DSA, which she did in the middle of her campaign, with no real big plan. And I was like, “Why’d you do that?” Because consultants would go crazy—you’re setting yourself up for all these attack ads. And she was like, “I got organized into DSA. They were the ones doing stuff, and somebody organized me into it, and I had to give it to them.” And so I respect her answer so much. It’s such a genuine—
Bacon: It was such a surprise, because she basically said, “I’m not an ideological socialist,” which is not good or bad. She was like, “This is a group that does stuff, and I joined groups that do stuff.”
Nolan: “They’re the ones doing stuff,” is what she said. And she said that her staff was organizers, and she operated her campaign in that way. And I think that had she had the resources that a lot of other candidates had, there’s a very good chance that she could have won Florida. And in Florida politics, that’s incredibly impressive.
Bacon: I think part of the challenge of the organizer story is that you can read a bunch of polls and say, “Hey, Black voters went this way,” or, “Voters in county X went this way,” and then you can go interview them. That’s very easy, and you can prove that. That’s one thing.
You can say, Talarico had this message and this ad, and that obviously worked. I think part of it is, it’s hard to tell. If I’m an organizer and I say, “We organized this community,” the pollster guy can say, “My ads did it.” So it’s not really easy to prove organizing. Is that fair?
Nolan: Yeah, it’s probably fair. And I just think a big part of this is what you think politics is for, right? It’s an unavoidable part of this conversation. The idea that politics is a science, and that you can be an unbiased person with no preferences and you’re just simply a consultant trying to get to the perfect candidate, is just not what politics is. Politics is a fight.
Bacon: So you talked about the policy preferences of Majority Democrats at the conference. Coming back to that, you made this point, which is that until Ro Khanna spoke, and he talked about Medicare for All and defunding the war in Iran and so on, there was lots of vagary and not much sense of policy, of the details.
So is that part of, I’m going to call it, centrism of today? I guess one thing I hint at when I write essays is, the DLC, actually the old Third Way, the old New Democrats, the centrist Democrats before, actually had a fairly extensive agenda—deregulation, charter schools, welfare reform. I don’t feel like this version does. Is that fair to say?
Nolan: I think it’s fair to say they have something of an agenda, in the form of kind of YIMBYism—
Bacon: Abundance.
Nolan: —what you think of as kind of market neoliberal. And I’m a YIMBY, so look, build more housing, great. But literally their agenda is a neoliberal-esque agenda. So I wouldn’t say they have no agenda.
But also, the model of centrism and governing, I think, is that the actual governing can happen behind closed doors, right? And that’s inimical to the organizing model. The organizing model is, you’re doing this out, you’re bringing this to the people, and you’re bringing the people’s will back to DC. And that again is two different visions of how politics should play out.
So if you think that those policy questions should ultimately be decided in a conference room in DC, then you can be vague in public, because all you’ve got to do in public is get the votes, and then you can decide the policy later. And that is much more what the centrists bring to the table.
Bacon: You mentioned Matt Yglesias, and I think either he or David Brooks, one of them quoted the other. In 2021 maybe, early on in the Biden years, they wrote a piece about the sort of secret Congress. How things really get done, they argued, is not when people are debating something in public. That’s the worst thing possible that could happen.
What you need to have is, in private, we need to get things done and work it out. The worst thing is to have Bernie or Trump talk about something and make it partisan. We can all get things done in the sort of secret Congress. That was the phrase used.
And I’m thinking about that today, because there’s this permitting reform bill that’s being moved through now. It’s kind of a bipartisan bill to make it easier to build stuff. I’m not sure I oppose the bill. I have not studied it.
But I’m flustered that we just had an election, and as far as I know, was this discussed on the trail? And we’re trying to pass it in the lame duck. It seems like this is the kind of thing where the kind of politics you’re talking about are happening, where we don’t want there to be too much discussion of the bill, almost.
Nolan: And look, I think there’s a very genuine difference of opinion on this, kind of philosophically. I think that vision of politics is, as you say, it’s better to do it that way.
We’re going to get experts in a room and do it, and then your job with the public is tricking them.
Bacon: Selling them would be the polite way to say it. Tricking them might be the—yes.
Nolan: What do you need to say to get the public to come along? That’s what the job is. And that’s the genuine vision of how politics should work. And then there’s the vision that your job is to go out and really dig deep into what the public wants and what the public needs, and to involve the public in the process, and all that democratic action that goes along with organizing.
I think it is a legitimate difference of opinion, and most of DC runs on the first model. And if you talk to them about the second model in a genuine way, they’re like, “That’s stupid.” They do not believe that you go out and talk to the public honestly. That’s not what comms is, you know what I’m saying? Comms is convincing people of stuff. And that’s a different job from saying, “We’re going to have an honest conversation and democratically come to these decisions.”
Bacon: So Ro Khanna gets to speak. I think he’s running for president, or pretending to, or whatever he’s doing. He’s been out for a while. He’s been open about, “I’m running for president. I’m a progressive.” So what was it like in the room when he gives his more explicitly left progressive speech?
Nolan: It’s interesting, because, yeah, Ro Khanna was the leftiest guy who spoke there, for sure. And it’s funny, because I feel like in left-wing spaces, Ro Khanna is regarded as a little, less than genuine, maybe. He’s a little bit of a stuffed suit. He doesn’t really have the energy that you think of with AOC and Bernie and people like that. And then here he was, the left guy.
And so in the context of that room, one thing is he’s one of the only people who was actually enunciating real policies, like a $25 minimum wage, 5 percent wealth tax, Medicare for All. Almost all the other politicians who spoke were much more vague than that, right?
Bacon: And this is Talarico, this is Hakeem, Warnock.
Nolan: Cory Booker, Beto.
Bacon: What are they saying, then? Are they saying, Democrats won, good? What does it mean to be vague?
Nolan: They’re saying we all need to come together, like, America is a land of promise, and we have to reconstitute the ties that bind. And one phrase that came up a lot was universal health coverage, and stuff like that, which is a new term of art that I think people need to be aware of, which does not mean Medicare for All.
Because a number of politicians said that, and I was like, “Wait a minute, this person’s not for Medicare for All.” So somebody has written a memo telling them to say that.
But I will say Ro Khanna got a lot of applause in that room also. And it reminded me of being at the DNC, actually, because if you go to the Democratic National Convention, the crowd will clap for Bernie, and then they’ll clap for the opposite of Bernie. It’s a team sport type vibe. And so I think Ro Khanna was getting some claps for that too.
Bacon: But we think the people who run Majority Democrats do not want Medicare for All and definitely don’t want wealth taxes, right?
Nolan: Yes. Certainly not, no.
Bacon: OK. Because your piece had this—you wrote there is some consensus in the Democratic Party, whether it’s weakening ICE, it’s expanding Medicare to people who are 50 to 64. There is a consensus around a vision that is probably to the left of Biden, to the right of Sanders, right?
Nolan: Yeah, definitely. And we saw today that Hakeem Jeffries is now going to back some expansion of Medicare along those lines, which is good, and which is progress. And I think that over time the Democratic Party moves in a progressive direction. Always. And that’s just how it goes, and that’s what we’re seeing now too.
But again, that doesn’t mean that there’s not a power struggle inside the party, and that doesn’t mean there’s not genuine differences. And I think that a lot of the big tent rhetoric that you heard at that event, which is the rhetoric that Majority Democrats uses, of saying, “Oh, we don’t have differences,” is false, and is a negotiating move almost, to try to shut down some of the action from the left.
Bacon: So Warnock gave a speech there. Did you go to that speech?
Nolan: Yes.
Bacon: I’m curious about him, because he’s not white and he’s from the South. And he’s a pastor, and he represents the Black church. He doesn’t code as centrist, obviously, but he’s not Medicare for All. If I were Majority Democrats and I was drafting someone to run for president for us, I would move along from Buttigieg and pick somebody like Raphael Warnock. What do you think he’s doing, and where do you see him?
Nolan: Yeah. It’s an interesting question. I agree with you. He’s not a centrist-coded guy. He’s very much the preacher.
Bacon: He’s pretty charismatic.
Nolan: And he is a preacher, yeah. And he plays up the role of the preacher. And he talks like a preacher, and he does the call and response. It was funny, because they had him and Cory Booker speak back to back, in kind of its own section, and I was like, “These guys are not the same at all.” They’re really very different types of people, besides being the two Black guys.
But I don’t know. I think Warnock is something of an open question still, right? You could say Talarico is in that category too, where they are progressive coded but are not explicitly left, have not stood up for explicitly left policies. And that’s the kind of politician where, if they’re susceptible to the influence of money, they’re a great vehicle for the more centrist message, because they can present in one way and they can act in another way. So I don’t know where Warnock would ultimately fall, but I agree that he’s definitely a potential candidate, and could be a strong one.
Bacon: There was an article in Politico, and they interviewed the main funders of Majority Democrats, and they mentioned how much they love Shapiro, for example. Do they strike you as people who don’t know who can win a primary?
Tell me bluntly, are they looking for somebody who is going to have the highest chances of winning while being somewhat centrist, or are they looking for the most centrist person? Because Rahm Emanuel and Shapiro could win the primary, but—it’s not because, I should say, it’s not because they’re Jewish. I would say the same thing for Gavin Newsom. There are people who I think have been on the wrong side of a few issues. Wealth taxes, yes.
Nolan: Yeah. Shapiro’s a very unlikable guy, and I can’t quite put my finger on why, but there’s something about him. But look, these people do have a lot of pollsters, obviously. I would assume that they are going to pick a candidate that they think can win a general but who’s not left.
Bacon: But who can win a primary too, probably, right? They need to find somebody who can win a primary.
Nolan: A primary and a general. Yeah. I would say to voters and to regular people, beware of this entire class of candidates where you can’t name their positions right now, you know what I’m saying? If I say Bernie Sanders to you, you’re like, “Yeah, I know all the stuff he stands for.”
If I say Pete Buttigieg or Josh Shapiro or Raphael Warnock or James Talarico—I’m not saying they’re bad people. I’m just saying that if you can’t really think of what their policy platform is, that could mean it’s for sale to a certain extent. And I think there’s going to be a lot of people in that lane in the primary who are all functionally interchangeable.
Bacon: Let me ask. My guess is the average person who’s listening to this, their favorite politician of their lifetime kind of fit that mold. His name is Barack Obama. And he also won a lot of states and so on.
And I remember, I think I wrote at the time, the fact that he was malleable and white people didn’t know what his views were on racial issues was a feature, and you’re not denying that. I agree that I want somebody who I can trust in office, but is the best candidate in a certain way someone who is hard to read, unfortunately?
Nolan: I think that in that vision of politics, yes. That’s exactly what they’re going for. Yes. Absolutely. It’s two different visions of politics. They would say that’s a feature. And it is. And as you say, Obama was great at that. It was his superpower, and he was incredibly successful. But you can also say Obama was to some extent a failure at governing, if you believe that he was a progressive.
If you’re a progressive and you thought Obama was a progressive, and then you looked at his record, you’d be like, “There was a lot of failure there.” And so, are you going for substance or are you going for flash? And I refuse to believe also that substance can’t win elections. That also, I think, is an argument that’s not true.
Bacon: So finishing up, two things. What do you think about Van Hollen? I don’t want you to assess if he’s going to win. If Van Hollen’s chances of winning are probably less than 50 percent, let’s say, is this one of those things where the fight is worth having still, even if you lose?
Nolan: It’s definitely worth having. And all this stuff I would file under the growing power of the left in the Democratic Party. And I think that’s going to be the story the next two years, and this is one marker of it. The fact that Van Hollen decided to run, as opposed to not running, was because he felt he would have at least enough support to make his challenge worthwhile and respectable, even if he doesn’t end up winning. So that’s a measure, I think, of energy in the left side of the Democratic Party. Just the fact that he made the judgment that it was worth running.
Bacon: And finally, last time we talked, you were very strongly in favor of AOC running. You made a good argument about, the left should try to win the primary, win the presidency. It’s time for the left to show what it’s like to have actual power. I agree. You’ve convinced me about that.
I’m still not sure, does she want to run? Does she know what she wants to do? I think people are trying to draft her. I think other people agree with you about that. Does the person actually want to do this, as opposed to staying in the House, or running if Schumer leaves? I think it might be worth asking, does she want to do this, and is there a second alternative, which is not Ro Khanna, worth discussing a little bit.
Nolan: Yeah, it’s really worth discussing. And there’s been a lot of gossip and also some reporting that she doesn’t really want to run.
Bacon: It would be appropriate, if you’re a human.
Nolan: Yeah. Of course. Running for president sucks. But I do think it is a big, important thing for the left. If she doesn’t run, who is the next person? Because it’s not Ro Khanna. Just in terms of being able to unite the left, he’s not that guy.
And Zohran has been having some meetings about this, and DSA asked AOC to run. And if she doesn’t run, who is that person? Who’s in that lane? There’s not an answer to that today, and we need to have an answer. But who that person is, I don’t know.
Bacon: OK. So you would say, don’t try to make Warnock a socialist. He’s probably not a socialist.
Nolan: Yeah, look, it has to be somebody who is a credible left-wing person, today. Because if you wait until the campaign starts, that’s the Obama move, like, “Yes, I’m this, I’m that, I’m this, I’m that.”
Bacon: Because I’m struggling, because El-Sayed just got elected. Zohran is not legally allowed to run. This is not an easy—so I’m going to give this some thought. You’re saying Khanna lacks charisma, or he lacks trust?
Nolan: I think he lacks charisma, but I wouldn’t even make a judgment on that. I would say he didn’t come up from the movements. He is a rich guy who has good politics.
Bacon: But there’s been movements in our entire lives, but you’re requiring a fairly young politician in a certain spring ground.
Nolan: No, but not even Bernie. Somebody from the labor movement.
Bacon: Oh, Fain.
Nolan: Fain. People like that. And I think that the DSA part of the left would back somebody like that if AOC doesn’t run, and so that’s a possibility.
Bacon: Because if Angie Nixon had won—somebody like that, who had charisma. OK, so I’m trying to go through my—I like Ayanna Pressley. I don’t see a—
Nolan: I’ve done this exercise too, and there is not one obvious answer that jumps up, that you think maybe they could have a credible shot. I don’t know, but a lot of people are thinking about it right now.
Bacon: Because in some ways, I think it makes sense if she doesn’t want to run for president, and/or she thinks she wants to be senator from New York and position herself. I think that’s a reasonable argument from AOC’s—I don’t know if that’s what they’ll ever do, but it just seems like it’s a reasonable conclusion that she may have decided this is not—Bernie and Elizabeth Warren had six-year terms, and they were old, so this was like the last move of their careers, basically.
Nolan: Yeah. It’s totally reasonable on a personal level for her. But for the movement, for the left, they still need a person. We still need somebody in that seat, and she, for better or worse, is the best positioned person to do it. And so if it’s not her, I do think it’s an incredible lost opportunity if nobody does.
If they leave that lane empty and allow it to just be a dozen people ranging from Warnock to Buttigieg, it’s a big missed opportunity for the left. Because again, even if the left doesn’t win the primary, having a genuine voice in there making the arguments is really valuable to spreading the message.
Bacon: Good. Hamilton, this was a great conversation. Thanks for joining me. Tell people where they can find some of your work, both essays and also books.
Nolan: Yeah, hamiltonnolan.com. How Things Work is my Substack, and I wrote a book called The Hammer about the labor movement, and it ties into some of this conversation, so wherever books are sold.
Bacon: All right, good. Hamilton, thanks for joining me. Good to see you.
Nolan: Thanks for having me, man.
Bacon: Bye-bye.