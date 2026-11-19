Nolan: “They’re the ones doing stuff,” is what she said. And she said that her staff was organizers, and she operated her campaign in that way. And I think that had she had the resources that a lot of other candidates had, there’s a very good chance that she could have won Florida. And in Florida politics, that’s incredibly impressive.

Bacon: I think part of the challenge of the organizer story is that you can read a bunch of polls and say, “Hey, Black voters went this way,” or, “Voters in county X went this way,” and then you can go interview them. That’s very easy, and you can prove that. That’s one thing.

You can say, Talarico had this message and this ad, and that obviously worked. I think part of it is, it’s hard to tell. If I’m an organizer and I say, “We organized this community,” the pollster guy can say, “My ads did it.” So it’s not really easy to prove organizing. Is that fair?

Nolan: Yeah, it’s probably fair. And I just think a big part of this is what you think politics is for, right? It’s an unavoidable part of this conversation. The idea that politics is a science, and that you can be an unbiased person with no preferences and you’re just simply a consultant trying to get to the perfect candidate, is just not what politics is. Politics is a fight.

Bacon: So you talked about the policy preferences of Majority Democrats at the conference. Coming back to that, you made this point, which is that until Ro Khanna spoke, and he talked about Medicare for All and defunding the war in Iran and so on, there was lots of vagary and not much sense of policy, of the details.

So is that part of, I’m going to call it, centrism of today? I guess one thing I hint at when I write essays is, the DLC, actually the old Third Way, the old New Democrats, the centrist Democrats before, actually had a fairly extensive agenda—deregulation, charter schools, welfare reform. I don’t feel like this version does. Is that fair to say?

Nolan: I think it’s fair to say they have something of an agenda, in the form of kind of YIMBYism—

Bacon: Abundance.

Nolan: —what you think of as kind of market neoliberal. And I’m a YIMBY, so look, build more housing, great. But literally their agenda is a neoliberal-esque agenda. So I wouldn’t say they have no agenda.

But also, the model of centrism and governing, I think, is that the actual governing can happen behind closed doors, right? And that’s inimical to the organizing model. The organizing model is, you’re doing this out, you’re bringing this to the people, and you’re bringing the people’s will back to DC. And that again is two different visions of how politics should play out.

So if you think that those policy questions should ultimately be decided in a conference room in DC, then you can be vague in public, because all you’ve got to do in public is get the votes, and then you can decide the policy later. And that is much more what the centrists bring to the table.

Bacon: You mentioned Matt Yglesias, and I think either he or David Brooks, one of them quoted the other. In 2021 maybe, early on in the Biden years, they wrote a piece about the sort of secret Congress. How things really get done, they argued, is not when people are debating something in public. That’s the worst thing possible that could happen.

What you need to have is, in private, we need to get things done and work it out. The worst thing is to have Bernie or Trump talk about something and make it partisan. We can all get things done in the sort of secret Congress. That was the phrase used.

And I’m thinking about that today, because there’s this permitting reform bill that’s being moved through now. It’s kind of a bipartisan bill to make it easier to build stuff. I’m not sure I oppose the bill. I have not studied it.

But I’m flustered that we just had an election, and as far as I know, was this discussed on the trail? And we’re trying to pass it in the lame duck. It seems like this is the kind of thing where the kind of politics you’re talking about are happening, where we don’t want there to be too much discussion of the bill, almost.

Nolan: And look, I think there’s a very genuine difference of opinion on this, kind of philosophically. I think that vision of politics is, as you say, it’s better to do it that way.

We’re going to get experts in a room and do it, and then your job with the public is tricking them.

Bacon: Selling them would be the polite way to say it. Tricking them might be the—yes.

Nolan: What do you need to say to get the public to come along? That’s what the job is. And that’s the genuine vision of how politics should work. And then there’s the vision that your job is to go out and really dig deep into what the public wants and what the public needs, and to involve the public in the process, and all that democratic action that goes along with organizing.

I think it is a legitimate difference of opinion, and most of DC runs on the first model. And if you talk to them about the second model in a genuine way, they’re like, “That’s stupid.” They do not believe that you go out and talk to the public honestly. That’s not what comms is, you know what I’m saying? Comms is convincing people of stuff. And that’s a different job from saying, “We’re going to have an honest conversation and democratically come to these decisions.”

Bacon: So Ro Khanna gets to speak. I think he’s running for president, or pretending to, or whatever he’s doing. He’s been out for a while. He’s been open about, “I’m running for president. I’m a progressive.” So what was it like in the room when he gives his more explicitly left progressive speech?

Nolan: It’s interesting, because, yeah, Ro Khanna was the leftiest guy who spoke there, for sure. And it’s funny, because I feel like in left-wing spaces, Ro Khanna is regarded as a little, less than genuine, maybe. He’s a little bit of a stuffed suit. He doesn’t really have the energy that you think of with AOC and Bernie and people like that. And then here he was, the left guy.

And so in the context of that room, one thing is he’s one of the only people who was actually enunciating real policies, like a $25 minimum wage, 5 percent wealth tax, Medicare for All. Almost all the other politicians who spoke were much more vague than that, right?

Bacon: And this is Talarico, this is Hakeem, Warnock.

Nolan: Cory Booker, Beto.

Bacon: What are they saying, then? Are they saying, Democrats won, good? What does it mean to be vague?

Nolan: They’re saying we all need to come together, like, America is a land of promise, and we have to reconstitute the ties that bind. And one phrase that came up a lot was universal health coverage, and stuff like that, which is a new term of art that I think people need to be aware of, which does not mean Medicare for All.

Because a number of politicians said that, and I was like, “Wait a minute, this person’s not for Medicare for All.” So somebody has written a memo telling them to say that.

But I will say Ro Khanna got a lot of applause in that room also. And it reminded me of being at the DNC, actually, because if you go to the Democratic National Convention, the crowd will clap for Bernie, and then they’ll clap for the opposite of Bernie. It’s a team sport type vibe. And so I think Ro Khanna was getting some claps for that too.

Bacon: But we think the people who run Majority Democrats do not want Medicare for All and definitely don’t want wealth taxes, right?

Nolan: Yes. Certainly not, no.

Bacon: OK. Because your piece had this—you wrote there is some consensus in the Democratic Party, whether it’s weakening ICE, it’s expanding Medicare to people who are 50 to 64. There is a consensus around a vision that is probably to the left of Biden, to the right of Sanders, right?

Nolan: Yeah, definitely. And we saw today that Hakeem Jeffries is now going to back some expansion of Medicare along those lines, which is good, and which is progress. And I think that over time the Democratic Party moves in a progressive direction. Always. And that’s just how it goes, and that’s what we’re seeing now too.

But again, that doesn’t mean that there’s not a power struggle inside the party, and that doesn’t mean there’s not genuine differences. And I think that a lot of the big tent rhetoric that you heard at that event, which is the rhetoric that Majority Democrats uses, of saying, “Oh, we don’t have differences,” is false, and is a negotiating move almost, to try to shut down some of the action from the left.

Bacon: So Warnock gave a speech there. Did you go to that speech?

Nolan: Yes.

Bacon: I’m curious about him, because he’s not white and he’s from the South. And he’s a pastor, and he represents the Black church. He doesn’t code as centrist, obviously, but he’s not Medicare for All. If I were Majority Democrats and I was drafting someone to run for president for us, I would move along from Buttigieg and pick somebody like Raphael Warnock. What do you think he’s doing, and where do you see him?

Nolan: Yeah. It’s an interesting question. I agree with you. He’s not a centrist-coded guy. He’s very much the preacher.

Bacon: He’s pretty charismatic.

Nolan: And he is a preacher, yeah. And he plays up the role of the preacher. And he talks like a preacher, and he does the call and response. It was funny, because they had him and Cory Booker speak back to back, in kind of its own section, and I was like, “These guys are not the same at all.” They’re really very different types of people, besides being the two Black guys.

But I don’t know. I think Warnock is something of an open question still, right? You could say Talarico is in that category too, where they are progressive coded but are not explicitly left, have not stood up for explicitly left policies. And that’s the kind of politician where, if they’re susceptible to the influence of money, they’re a great vehicle for the more centrist message, because they can present in one way and they can act in another way. So I don’t know where Warnock would ultimately fall, but I agree that he’s definitely a potential candidate, and could be a strong one.

Bacon: There was an article in Politico, and they interviewed the main funders of Majority Democrats, and they mentioned how much they love Shapiro, for example. Do they strike you as people who don’t know who can win a primary?

Tell me bluntly, are they looking for somebody who is going to have the highest chances of winning while being somewhat centrist, or are they looking for the most centrist person? Because Rahm Emanuel and Shapiro could win the primary, but—it’s not because, I should say, it’s not because they’re Jewish. I would say the same thing for Gavin Newsom. There are people who I think have been on the wrong side of a few issues. Wealth taxes, yes.

Nolan: Yeah. Shapiro’s a very unlikable guy, and I can’t quite put my finger on why, but there’s something about him. But look, these people do have a lot of pollsters, obviously. I would assume that they are going to pick a candidate that they think can win a general but who’s not left.

Bacon: But who can win a primary too, probably, right? They need to find somebody who can win a primary.

Nolan: A primary and a general. Yeah. I would say to voters and to regular people, beware of this entire class of candidates where you can’t name their positions right now, you know what I’m saying? If I say Bernie Sanders to you, you’re like, “Yeah, I know all the stuff he stands for.”

If I say Pete Buttigieg or Josh Shapiro or Raphael Warnock or James Talarico—I’m not saying they’re bad people. I’m just saying that if you can’t really think of what their policy platform is, that could mean it’s for sale to a certain extent. And I think there’s going to be a lot of people in that lane in the primary who are all functionally interchangeable.

Bacon: Let me ask. My guess is the average person who’s listening to this, their favorite politician of their lifetime kind of fit that mold. His name is Barack Obama. And he also won a lot of states and so on.

And I remember, I think I wrote at the time, the fact that he was malleable and white people didn’t know what his views were on racial issues was a feature, and you’re not denying that. I agree that I want somebody who I can trust in office, but is the best candidate in a certain way someone who is hard to read, unfortunately?

Nolan: I think that in that vision of politics, yes. That’s exactly what they’re going for. Yes. Absolutely. It’s two different visions of politics. They would say that’s a feature. And it is. And as you say, Obama was great at that. It was his superpower, and he was incredibly successful. But you can also say Obama was to some extent a failure at governing, if you believe that he was a progressive.

If you’re a progressive and you thought Obama was a progressive, and then you looked at his record, you’d be like, “There was a lot of failure there.” And so, are you going for substance or are you going for flash? And I refuse to believe also that substance can’t win elections. That also, I think, is an argument that’s not true.

Bacon: So finishing up, two things. What do you think about Van Hollen? I don’t want you to assess if he’s going to win. If Van Hollen’s chances of winning are probably less than 50 percent, let’s say, is this one of those things where the fight is worth having still, even if you lose?

Nolan: It’s definitely worth having. And all this stuff I would file under the growing power of the left in the Democratic Party. And I think that’s going to be the story the next two years, and this is one marker of it. The fact that Van Hollen decided to run, as opposed to not running, was because he felt he would have at least enough support to make his challenge worthwhile and respectable, even if he doesn’t end up winning. So that’s a measure, I think, of energy in the left side of the Democratic Party. Just the fact that he made the judgment that it was worth running.

Bacon: And finally, last time we talked, you were very strongly in favor of AOC running. You made a good argument about, the left should try to win the primary, win the presidency. It’s time for the left to show what it’s like to have actual power. I agree. You’ve convinced me about that.

I’m still not sure, does she want to run? Does she know what she wants to do? I think people are trying to draft her. I think other people agree with you about that. Does the person actually want to do this, as opposed to staying in the House, or running if Schumer leaves? I think it might be worth asking, does she want to do this, and is there a second alternative, which is not Ro Khanna, worth discussing a little bit.

Nolan: Yeah, it’s really worth discussing. And there’s been a lot of gossip and also some reporting that she doesn’t really want to run.

Bacon: It would be appropriate, if you’re a human.

Nolan: Yeah. Of course. Running for president sucks. But I do think it is a big, important thing for the left. If she doesn’t run, who is the next person? Because it’s not Ro Khanna. Just in terms of being able to unite the left, he’s not that guy.

And Zohran has been having some meetings about this, and DSA asked AOC to run. And if she doesn’t run, who is that person? Who’s in that lane? There’s not an answer to that today, and we need to have an answer. But who that person is, I don’t know.

Bacon: OK. So you would say, don’t try to make Warnock a socialist. He’s probably not a socialist.

Nolan: Yeah, look, it has to be somebody who is a credible left-wing person, today. Because if you wait until the campaign starts, that’s the Obama move, like, “Yes, I’m this, I’m that, I’m this, I’m that.”

Bacon: Because I’m struggling, because El-Sayed just got elected. Zohran is not legally allowed to run. This is not an easy—so I’m going to give this some thought. You’re saying Khanna lacks charisma, or he lacks trust?

Nolan: I think he lacks charisma, but I wouldn’t even make a judgment on that. I would say he didn’t come up from the movements. He is a rich guy who has good politics.

Bacon: But there’s been movements in our entire lives, but you’re requiring a fairly young politician in a certain spring ground.

Nolan: No, but not even Bernie. Somebody from the labor movement.

Bacon: Oh, Fain.

Nolan: Fain. People like that. And I think that the DSA part of the left would back somebody like that if AOC doesn’t run, and so that’s a possibility.

Bacon: Because if Angie Nixon had won—somebody like that, who had charisma. OK, so I’m trying to go through my—I like Ayanna Pressley. I don’t see a—

Nolan: I’ve done this exercise too, and there is not one obvious answer that jumps up, that you think maybe they could have a credible shot. I don’t know, but a lot of people are thinking about it right now.

Bacon: Because in some ways, I think it makes sense if she doesn’t want to run for president, and/or she thinks she wants to be senator from New York and position herself. I think that’s a reasonable argument from AOC’s—I don’t know if that’s what they’ll ever do, but it just seems like it’s a reasonable conclusion that she may have decided this is not—Bernie and Elizabeth Warren had six-year terms, and they were old, so this was like the last move of their careers, basically.

Nolan: Yeah. It’s totally reasonable on a personal level for her. But for the movement, for the left, they still need a person. We still need somebody in that seat, and she, for better or worse, is the best positioned person to do it. And so if it’s not her, I do think it’s an incredible lost opportunity if nobody does.

If they leave that lane empty and allow it to just be a dozen people ranging from Warnock to Buttigieg, it’s a big missed opportunity for the left. Because again, even if the left doesn’t win the primary, having a genuine voice in there making the arguments is really valuable to spreading the message.

Bacon: Good. Hamilton, this was a great conversation. Thanks for joining me. Tell people where they can find some of your work, both essays and also books.

Nolan: Yeah, hamiltonnolan.com. How Things Work is my Substack, and I wrote a book called The Hammer about the labor movement, and it ties into some of this conversation, so wherever books are sold.

Bacon: All right, good. Hamilton, thanks for joining me. Good to see you.

Nolan: Thanks for having me, man.

Bacon: Bye-bye.