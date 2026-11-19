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Trump Throws JD Vance Under Bus as Leaks Reveal Vicious New Infighting As Trump shivs Vance in a brutal new way, a political theorist explains how MAGA’s ideological crack-up could doom Vance’s 2028 hopes—and how Marco Rubio is shrewdly taking advantage of it.

Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9 Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9