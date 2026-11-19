Donald Trump is reportedly angry at JD Vance for blaming the GOP midterm debacle on the Iran war. The New York Times reports that he’s complaining to aides that Vance hasn’t sufficiently praised his heroic decision to invade. Worse for Vance, Trump is privately telling people that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be a good presidential candidate. Trump is clearly shivving Vance in advance of 2028. It’s also remarkable that this is being leaked at all: Plainly, efforts by Trump allies to torpedo Vance have entered a nasty new phase. Indeed, they even put out word that Trump hasn’t chosen a successor yet. We talked to Berny Belvedere, senior editor at The Unpopulist. We discuss how Trump has Vance on a very short leash and how Rubio is outmaneuvering him in the eyes of the Despot. We also dig into how Vance understands his role as MAGA’s chief intellectual, how this bet is going bust now that the midterms discredited MAGA ideology, and why that repudiation will have far-reaching significance. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
Trump Throws JD Vance Under Bus as Leaks Reveal Vicious New Infighting
As Trump shivs Vance in a brutal new way, a political theorist explains how MAGA’s ideological crack-up could doom Vance’s 2028 hopes—and how Marco Rubio is shrewdly taking advantage of it.
Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on November 9