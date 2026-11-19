Contrast that with Rubio’s State Department. There’s no attempt to bring about some sort of consensus. The approach of the United States toward diplomacy has reached true rogue state status. We have nukes and a vast military, and we don’t give a damn about international law. Countries that refuse to accede to our threats either have their leadership kidnapped and replaced with new dictators willing to openly bribe Trump or have their leaders killed outright. Delcy Rodríguez in Venezuela handed over her country’s natural resources to Trump in exchange for his putting her in power and leaving her there as a vassal. In the latter case, Trump killed the previous Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran and wounded his son, who became the new Supreme Leader. The United States does not diplomatically operate on moral principles; the current defining motivation is the gaining of benefit for Trump and his family. Refusal to go along with Trump’s demands results in devastation, either at his hands or those of fellow dictators (like Putin in Ukraine).

Even when Trump and Rubio are gone, the international community will remember what has happened, and what sort of people Americans are willing to not just tolerate but elect, repeatedly. This is why Canadians now see China and Xi Jinping as far more reliable partners than the United Sates, even though many assume Trump will be gone in two years. It’s the difference between lawful evil and chaotic evil: At least one will honor their contracts.

Hegseth’s echo of Rubio’s attitude is also a giant red flag. Since the turn of the nineteenth century and Theodore Roosevelt, the military has understood its role in America’s “Speak softly and carry a big stick” diplomacy-first posture. The U.S. military has also long accepted the supremacy of civilian control, as well as the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts using federal military forces to execute domestic civilian laws.