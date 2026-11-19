U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned the International Criminal Court, or ICC, against trying to claim jurisdiction over American citizens by saying, “Stop quoting laws to men with swords.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used this same quote on X to signal his own defiance of the ICC, and, given how he has treated the courts during his tenure, his defiance of the law in general.
The warning against quoting laws to men with swords is attributed to the Roman general and statesman Pompey the Great, known to his enemies as “Pompey the Teenage Butcher.” Interestingly, after Pompey said this, he attempted to overthrow the Roman government and was subsequently assassinated and beheaded for his part in the Roman Civil War—something that Hegseth and Rubio seem to have missed when choosing to use the phrase as a sign of disdain and resistance against attempts to constrain their “America First” policies.
The fact that the U.S. secretaries of state and defense ascribe to this “might makes right” stance should set off alarms both domestically and internationally. Their amoral and sophomoric attitude of “Good. Bad. I’m the guy with the gun” also runs contrary to the most basic tenets of their jobs.
Let’s start with Rubio and the State Department. His role is to administer the soft-power arm of the U.S. government, with the use of military force intended to be the last resort. His diplomacy is expected to be a tad more subtle than “Do what we tell you, or we’ll kill you and your family,” and his moral authority is supposed to come from ideals like democracy, freedom, and human rights rather than the barrel of a gun or the pointy end of a Tomahawk cruise missile.
American voters demonstrated their exceptionally short memories by forgetting what a chaotic dumpster fire Trump’s first term was and voting him back into office. The rest of the world, however, remembers. The reputational damage Trump’s reelection inflicted on America is probably worse than when the United States waded into Iraq in 2003 on its own, without the backing of international consensus (the “Coalition of the Willing” barely counts, but it’s still more than we have today with Iran).
I have seen much of the classified intelligence shown to the president before Iraq. When I worked at the Navy’s Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain, I was in charge of Long Range Plans and Policy in 2005 to 2006. Part of my portfolio of information was the 2003 intelligence that laid out why the United States believed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. The Bush administration genuinely believed there were hidden chemical weapons.
They may have been looking for an excuse, but from everything I saw, the people who put together the intelligence briefings, and Colin Powell, genuinely believed these assessments. Up until the last moment, Saddam Hussein was more afraid of Iran than of the United States. He was deliberately acting shifty to give the impression that he still had weapons of mass destruction to deter an invasion by either country. In reality, most of the missing munitions had simply been lost in the chaotic final days of the Iran-Iraq War, and it never occurred to American analysts that someone could simply lose hundreds of artillery shells full of mustard gas and nerve agents.
The Department of State attempted to convince the world that the intelligence was correct; who could forget Colin Powell holding up that little vial during his trip to the United Nations? It was ham-handed, it was wrong, but the administration was at least trying (or pretending) to play the game and follow the rules, building consensus and a coalition. When Saddam Hussein was toppled, the United States tried to put in place a democratic government.
Contrast that with Rubio’s State Department. There’s no attempt to bring about some sort of consensus. The approach of the United States toward diplomacy has reached true rogue state status. We have nukes and a vast military, and we don’t give a damn about international law. Countries that refuse to accede to our threats either have their leadership kidnapped and replaced with new dictators willing to openly bribe Trump or have their leaders killed outright. Delcy Rodríguez in Venezuela handed over her country’s natural resources to Trump in exchange for his putting her in power and leaving her there as a vassal. In the latter case, Trump killed the previous Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran and wounded his son, who became the new Supreme Leader. The United States does not diplomatically operate on moral principles; the current defining motivation is the gaining of benefit for Trump and his family. Refusal to go along with Trump’s demands results in devastation, either at his hands or those of fellow dictators (like Putin in Ukraine).
Even when Trump and Rubio are gone, the international community will remember what has happened, and what sort of people Americans are willing to not just tolerate but elect, repeatedly. This is why Canadians now see China and Xi Jinping as far more reliable partners than the United Sates, even though many assume Trump will be gone in two years. It’s the difference between lawful evil and chaotic evil: At least one will honor their contracts.
Hegseth’s echo of Rubio’s attitude is also a giant red flag. Since the turn of the nineteenth century and Theodore Roosevelt, the military has understood its role in America’s “Speak softly and carry a big stick” diplomacy-first posture. The U.S. military has also long accepted the supremacy of civilian control, as well as the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts using federal military forces to execute domestic civilian laws.
The idea of a U.S. military that is told “no” by the courts and then decides to go ahead and do something anyway because there is no military force that will stop it should send chills down the spine of any sane person. People who believe that power equals power and might makes right, and that they are the only rightful rulers of a country, make for the most ruthless of dictators.
This is doubly true now that Hegseth and Trump have spent years weeding out flag officers who might not be personally loyal to the administration first, along with all the judge advocate general officers who would try to circumscribe their power by adhering to the law.
It is not hard to imagine a scenario in 2028 where Democrats win the election, the courts block Republican attempts to steal it, and Rubio or Hegseth applies this logic to U.S. courts, as well: “Stop quoting laws to men with swords.” Indeed, both have been dropping big hints that they intend to run for president in 2028. Rubio has been trying to position himself as the moderate and sane option compared to others in Trump’s orbit, but this quote clearly says otherwise.
Democracy in the United States depends on respect for the law and the concept of institutional forbearance, which is voluntary self-restraint by rulers from using their powers to the absolute limit, even when it is technically permissible to do so. Rubio and Hegseth have clearly illustrated, through their endorsement of might makes right, that they have no intention of following the rule of law, even to the extreme detriment of the United States and the world.