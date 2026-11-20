Donald Trump is apparently so upset by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s performance amid major systems outages that Mullin is getting banned from TV. Politico reports that Mullin’s recent TV appearances and press conferences have been such a train wreck that Stephen Miller called in from abroad and replaced Mullin with other public communicators. This wouldn’t happen without Trump’s knowledge. Mullin flew to a college football game while countless air travelers remained stranded and his statements to the country have been widely mocked. Indeed, MAGA figures are also crucifying Mullin, as Media Matters documents. Megyn Kelly slammed him as “an idiot” and a Newsmax anchor called him “bumbling and stumbling.” We talked to New Republic senior editor Alex Shephard. We discuss how every last bit of this is Trump’s fault, how bizarre it is that Republicans still won’t move on from him, how MAGA’s hatred of expertise and public service is catching up with us, and how Democrats can stop things from going to hell next year. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
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MAGA Rages at Markwayne Mullin as On-Air Train Wreck Sets Off Trump
The DHS Secretary’s widely-criticized performance amid a series of outages highlights the monumental failings of one single individual: The President of the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in Washington, DC on November 18, 2026.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in Washington, DC on November 18, 2026.