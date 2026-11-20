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MAGA Rages at Markwayne Mullin as On-Air Train Wreck Sets Off Trump The DHS Secretary’s widely-criticized performance amid a series of outages highlights the monumental failings of one single individual: The President of the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in Washington, DC on November 18, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in Washington, DC on November 18, 2026.