For decades, detainees at the notorious, century-old jail complex sandwiched between the Bronx and Queens have been subject to neglect, violence, and chaos. The carceral hazards are only compounded by the environmental ones. Custody is nearly four times longer than the national average, and assaults on both detainees and correctional staff occur at eight times the rate of similar jails, according to City Hall. Nine detainees have died so far this year.

The island is not only literally toxic but politically too. Very little progress has been made since former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio first kicked the can down the road to closing Rikers by 2027. Under former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mamdani’s direct predecessor, City Hall not only consistently neglected the legally mandated deadline to close the facility but even exacerbated the city’s incarceration problems. When Adams took office, about 5,400 people were in jail citywide; by the time he left office, more than 7,400 people were incarcerated, an increase of about 37 percent, according to the Data Collaborative for Justice.

In a briefing Thursday night, City Hall outlined a suite of new investments and initiatives totaling more than $300 million, including: $67.5 million to demolish the facilities on Rikers; $50 million toward educational, vocational, and therapeutic programming; $30 million toward reducing the jail population in the fiscal year 2027, and $76 million annually; and $4.5 million toward the planning process for the future use of Rikers Island as a site for renewable energy and resiliency infrastructure. City Hall’s full strategy can be found here.