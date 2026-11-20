New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first year in office has been defined by solving small problems. By focusing on the local issues his city’s residents, in some cases, literally trip over every day, Mamdani is trying to show his administration as a perpetual motion machine. Now the mayor’s propulsive pragmatism has come face-to-face with its biggest challenge yet: shuttering the jails at Rikers Island by 2032, a goal he announced on Friday.
Unstoppable force, meet an immovable object. But the mayor’s unique ability to keep things moving—without ruffling too many feathers—may yet prove to be exactly what this long-delayed project needs.
For decades, detainees at the notorious, century-old jail complex sandwiched between the Bronx and Queens have been subject to neglect, violence, and chaos. The carceral hazards are only compounded by the environmental ones. Custody is nearly four times longer than the national average, and assaults on both detainees and correctional staff occur at eight times the rate of similar jails, according to City Hall. Nine detainees have died so far this year.
The island is not only literally toxic but politically too. Very little progress has been made since former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio first kicked the can down the road to closing Rikers by 2027. Under former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mamdani’s direct predecessor, City Hall not only consistently neglected the legally mandated deadline to close the facility but even exacerbated the city’s incarceration problems. When Adams took office, about 5,400 people were in jail citywide; by the time he left office, more than 7,400 people were incarcerated, an increase of about 37 percent, according to the Data Collaborative for Justice.
In a briefing Thursday night, City Hall outlined a suite of new investments and initiatives totaling more than $300 million, including: $67.5 million to demolish the facilities on Rikers; $50 million toward educational, vocational, and therapeutic programming; $30 million toward reducing the jail population in the fiscal year 2027, and $76 million annually; and $4.5 million toward the planning process for the future use of Rikers Island as a site for renewable energy and resiliency infrastructure. City Hall’s full strategy can be found here.
The new blueprint involves construction of four borough-based detention facilities by 2032, and reducing the population from 6,600 to 4,160 people. The plan also includes funding for an additional 246 hospital-based therapeutic beds in 2028, to bring the city’s total to more than 300.
The Mamdani administration has already made some serious progress on its goals. In June, the Department of Correction, or DOC, shuttered the North Infirmary Command, a vacant jail that opened on Rikers Island in 1932, and the city opened a therapeutic housing unit with more than 100 beds at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Already, the disparate levels of government seem to be aligning. City Council member Sandy Nurse is already drafting new legislation that would change the legally mandated closure date from 2027 to 2032, signaling that the City Council and City Hall are on the same page about the overall timeline.
With the plans to demolish and rebuild facilities already underway, Mamdani’s administration is left with the daunting task of reducing the number of detainees in New York City’s jails. New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch has previously opposed criminal justice reforms, and Governor Kathy Hochul hasn’t always been the biggest fan of them, either. In order to reduce the city jails’ population without jeopardizing his fragile coalition of powerful actors across the state, Mamdani will have to do what he does best: solve small problems.
In a prerecorded video released by City Hall, Mamdani and DOC Commissioner Stanley Richards discussed the city’s plans to address the delay in processing criminal cases, which keeps thousands of pretrial inmates incarcerated for months. “We’ll work across city agencies to speed up the exchange of evidence, and address court backlogs,” the mayor said. “We do not want any New Yorker to spend a day longer in detention than necessary.”
“Evidence shows that unnecessary pretrial detention can increase the likelihood of conviction, job loss, and ultimately, rearrest in the future, while case delay harms victims calling for justice,” Richards said, looking over the jail complex where he was once detained for roughly two and a half years. He is the first formerly incarcerated person to run the agency.
At first glance, City Hall’s ability to speed up criminal cases seems limited. New York City’s courts are funded by the state, and New York state has some of the strictest discovery processing laws in the country. But Mamdani’s administration is focused solely on what it can control: city agencies. City Hall plans to establish an Interagency Case Delay Task Force, alongside the Office of Court Administration, the city’s district attorneys, and the defense bar to develop their own slate of solutions. Speaking at a briefing Thursday, the city’s inaugural “close Rikers” czar, Dana Kaplan, said that the plan was more likely to succeed because it had been developed in conjunction with many of these key players in the court.
City Hall also plans to accelerate the processing, sharing, and review of discovery. By improving the lines of communication between agencies such as the New York Police Department, Fire Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, City Hall can address case delay while steering clear of tense policy disputes. Speaking to The New Republic earlier this week, Mamdani emphasized that City Hall’s “focus right now is looking at what we can unlock in the additional funding that we can provide.” Through this small-problem approach, the Mamdani administration can keep its momentum without leaning too much on its allies in Albany and the NYPD.
There are those who will see the mayor’s budding alignment with the NYPD as a politically sensible approach to problem solving, and many others who will view it as a sort of betrayal of the activists who helped fuel the rise of the city’s first democratic socialist mayor. Clearly, dynamics have shifted. Mamdani previously touted the phrase “No New Jails.” Now he’s planning to build four of them. But finally closing Rikers Island after decades may be exactly the kind of unifying issue that Mamdani is becoming known for.
While the mayor’s loftier campaign promises, such as free buses and city-run grocery stores, have yet to materialize, his plan to close Rikers Islands already appears to be supported by a more unified political will. Whether City Hall is able to carry this long-delayed project across the finish line stands to be the ultimate test thus far of Mamdani’s perpetual motion machine, and whether it has enough power to pull everyone else along with it.