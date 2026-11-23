If there’s one thing Democrats can agree on, it’s that affordability is important. Exit polling showed that the cost of living was a crucial or major factor in how nearly 90 percent of voters cast their ballots for the next Congress. More than 8 in 10 voters in this year’s midterms were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the cost of gas, groceries, utilities, and healthcare.
What exactly “affordability” means, however—and how Democrats can deliver it—is less obvious. While Democrats will take control of both houses of Congress next year, their options for actually bringing down costs are somewhat limited. It could be especially challenging to do so in ways that voters will feel by November 2028. So long as Trump is in the White House, he can still veto Congressional attempts to reassert legislative control over tariffs or claw back the administration’s costly and chaotic trade policies. The same will likely be true of attempts to end the war in Iran—another top concern that’s helped drive up prices for everything from food to heating oil.
What, then, are Democrats to do? There may be some areas for bipartisan cooperation on certain bills, and Democrats will have more leverage over must-pass legislation like the National Defense Authorization Act. But the core of the party’s near-term agenda is likely to flow through its leadership of House and Senate Committees. Here, aside from being able to reject certain White House staffing decisions, Democrats will take on oversight powers that allow them to issue subpoenas to government officials and corporate executives. With agenda-setting power and beefed-up staffing, they can initiate investigations, make cabinet officials and CEOs alike testify before Congress, and compel federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies to produce reams of documents that wouldn’t otherwise be available to the public.
These privileges are nothing to sneeze at. But Democrats are nonetheless in a slightly awkward position. Voters trust them to “handle the economy” more than Republicans by nearly 10 points, according to midterms exit polling. But as the party looks ahead to a presidential election where the economy is likely to be just as important—when it will need to defend its Congressional majorities, too—it will somehow need to maintain its credibility on economic issues while having relatively little control over them. Complicating matters is the fact that Trump could still do a lot of damage in his remaining two years, potentially leaving Democrats to inherit an economy that’s far worse-off in 2029. And whether there’s an economic downturn or not, wealth inequality is likely to continue apace. Just this week, Anthropic’s initial public offering made roughly 5,300 people as wealthy as the poorest 45 million U.S. households—a third of the country. As of Thursday, Anthropic’s seven cofounders were worth a staggering $163 billion. Against a backdrop of extreme uncertainty and ballooning inequality, how can Democrats help voters trust them to make their lives more affordable—and grant them the kinds of majorities needed to overhaul the structures that keep the economy so unequal?
While the kinds of changes Democrats can make over the next two years are relatively small-scale, they can still take on big targets. The Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank, is urging Democrats to make creative use of the powers it will have. Shortly after the election, reports emerged that the group had circulated a 181-page document on Capitol Hill outlining an extensive list of prospective hearing topics and investigation targets in industries ranging from health care and energy to retail, food, and insurance. Not long after, calls started pouring in. “We’ve gotten a lot of outreach from K Street, and inquiries from lobbyists who are looking to staff up and get prepared,” said Alex Jacquez, Groundwork’s senior vice president.
Where the party directs that scrutiny will matter a lot. Groundwork conducted focus groups late last summer about Congress’s oversight powers, gathering opinions from four particular groups: voters who had attended or were likely to attend a No Kings protests; “Gettable Former Democrats,” who used to support Democrats and don’t strongly identify with Republicans; battleground swing state voters who aren’t strong partisans; and multi-racial working class voters without college degrees, in a low-to-moderate income bracket. They found that working class voters and “gettable” former Democrats reacted most positively to Congress prioritizing investigations into corporate greed. Such a focus helped “overcome voters’ skepticism that Democrats are more focused on partisan warfare than on the problems of everyday Americans,” Groundwork writes, and suspicions that both parties are corrupt. Focus group participants were skeptical that oversight investigations would make any sort of difference in their lives, bolstering the case for Democrats to prioritize areas where applying pressure—for things like corruption, price gouging and wage theft—could yield real results. Voters were particularly eager to see investigations into big tech, drug manufacturers, healthcare, and oil and gas companies.
By using their oversight powers effectively, Democrats can speak to voters’ concerns and secure tangible relief. “This is not the place you’re likely to see more structural reforms,” Jacquez said. “But there is a good history of congressional oversight leading to real material changes in corporate behavior.”
As recently as 2024, for instance, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions requested that four of the country’s biggest manufacturers of inhalers hand over documents related to how they set prices for those products. Sufferers of asthma and other respiratory conditions need to purchase inhalers monthly, which at the time could range in price from between $200 and $600 apiece. In the U.S., GlaxoSmithKline charged roughly $319 for the asthma medication Advair HFA; in the United Kingdom, they charged the equivalent of just $26 for the same inhaler. Before pricing documents were released to the public, three of the four targeted manufacturers, including GlaxoSmithKline, agreed to cap inhaler prices at $35 a month.
Repeating those kinds of wins would likely be the result of public pressure rather than the threat of federal civil or criminal charges, which would still need to be referred to Trump’s Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice. At the state level, though, attorneys general could piggyback on investigations, and potentially even delist companies that are legally domiciled in their jurisdictions. Newly elected Democratic majorities at public utility regulators in Georgia and Arizona could also ramp up pressure on utilities’ ability to pass grid-connected data centers’ mounting power costs onto customers. For Congressional Democrats, oversight actions that result in real-world cost reductions—however small-scale—can offer proof of concept that voters should continue to trust them more than Republicans to manage the economy.
As Jacquez is clear to point out, taking on the structural causes of high prices will require more sweeping changes. “Affordability is not just certain prices of consumer goods going up,” said Melanie Brusseler, U.S. Program Director for the economics think tank Common Wealth. Some of the biggest pain points, she adds—for essentials like housing, childcare and healthcare—“are in places where the scale of the costs are so systemic to the organization of those sectors that you really need a comprehensive reorganization.”
Healthcare, for example—the economy’s largest sector, responsible for a sixth of GDP and one in seven jobs—is composed of everything from drug and device manufacturing to home health aides, hospitals and insurance. Making healthcare more affordable is hardly as simple as finding examples of price gouging by drug manufacturers, which can certainly help but won’t fix the many perverse incentives baked into a system where supply and demand alike are organized around private profitability. Common Wealth has argued for reimagining the state’s role in the production and provision of such essential goods and services, where it already offers considerable support to private sector providers via favorable tax treatment, regulatory relief and subsidization. That doesn’t mean eliminating private sector involvement in those sectors so much as recognizing its limits, and the essential role governments tend to play in directing investment toward essential physical and social infrastructure that also happens to be unprofitable.
“Affordability and economic security do not depend on prices alone,” economist Isabella Weber likewise writes in her new book, Anti-Fascist Economics. “An economy for the common people requires a floor under the living conditions of all. Affordable essentials, living wages, and a full employment economy mean that fewer people become dependent on social benefits, but a strong safety net is there to ensure dignity for all. But it also requires a ceiling to limit extreme wealth, extreme profits, and corporate power—and the individual overuse of our collective resources.
Democrats’ longer-term challenge isn’t just to bring down Trump-era prices hikes, but to put forward a compelling vision for macroeconomic management that ensures life’s essentials are never out of reach. That’ll almost certainly mean taking on corporate interests, which is something the 120th Congress can start doing on day one.