What, then, are Democrats to do? There may be some areas for bipartisan cooperation on certain bills, and Democrats will have more leverage over must-pass legislation like the National Defense Authorization Act. But the core of the party’s near-term agenda is likely to flow through its leadership of House and Senate Committees. Here, aside from being able to reject certain White House staffing decisions, Democrats will take on oversight powers that allow them to issue subpoenas to government officials and corporate executives. With agenda-setting power and beefed-up staffing, they can initiate investigations, make cabinet officials and CEOs alike testify before Congress, and compel federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies to produce reams of documents that wouldn’t otherwise be available to the public.

These privileges are nothing to sneeze at. But Democrats are nonetheless in a slightly awkward position. Voters trust them to “handle the economy” more than Republicans by nearly 10 points, according to midterms exit polling. But as the party looks ahead to a presidential election where the economy is likely to be just as important—when it will need to defend its Congressional majorities, too—it will somehow need to maintain its credibility on economic issues while having relatively little control over them. Complicating matters is the fact that Trump could still do a lot of damage in his remaining two years, potentially leaving Democrats to inherit an economy that’s far worse-off in 2029. And whether there’s an economic downturn or not, wealth inequality is likely to continue apace. Just this week, Anthropic’s initial public offering made roughly 5,300 people as wealthy as the poorest 45 million U.S. households—a third of the country. As of Thursday, Anthropic’s seven cofounders were worth a staggering $163 billion. Against a backdrop of extreme uncertainty and ballooning inequality, how can Democrats help voters trust them to make their lives more affordable—and grant them the kinds of majorities needed to overhaul the structures that keep the economy so unequal?

While the kinds of changes Democrats can make over the next two years are relatively small-scale, they can still take on big targets. The Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank, is urging Democrats to make creative use of the powers it will have. Shortly after the election, reports emerged that the group had circulated a 181-page document on Capitol Hill outlining an extensive list of prospective hearing topics and investigation targets in industries ranging from health care and energy to retail, food, and insurance. Not long after, calls started pouring in. “We’ve gotten a lot of outreach from K Street, and inquiries from lobbyists who are looking to staff up and get prepared,” said Alex Jacquez, Groundwork’s senior vice president.