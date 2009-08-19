The King and O

At the moment, nothing bedevils the relationship quite like the Middle East peace process. On July 31, the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Saud Al Faisal, met with Hillary Clinton at the State Department. Roughly two weeks earlier, Clinton had delivered a major foreign policy address featuring a noteworthy passage that emphasized the "responsibility" of Arab nations to "take steps to improve relations with Israel." The language was meant to balance Obama's emphasis on an Israeli settlement freeze and was a reference to confidence-building measures that Arab states could take, such as granting El Al airlines overflight rights, opening business offices in Tel Aviv, and granting interviews to Israeli journalists.

But, when Clinton met the press with Faisal, who has a trim gray beard and often eschews his country's flowing white robes for Western business suits, it was clear the two were on very different pages: "Incrementalism and a step-by-step approach has not and, we believe, will not lead to peace," Faisal said. Instead, he called for "a comprehensive approach," like one proposed in the Saudi-backed 2002 Arab League peace initiative, which focuses on final-status issues like borders, refugees, and the fate of Jerusalem. Speaking in a polite tone that was at odds with his striking rebuke of Clinton, Faisal said that Israel is "shifting attention from the core issue . . . to incidental issues such as academic conferences and civil aviation matters." Israel, he concluded, "must decide if it wants real peace," or else "lead the region into a maelstrom of instability and violence." It was, says Rachel Bronson, a Saudi expert at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, "an unbelievable statement . . . those were very harsh remarks."

The rebuke should hardly have come as a surprise. Abdullah, who has been king since 2005 (and de facto ruler since his predecessor, King Fahd, had a severe stroke a decade ago), is said to be personally obsessed with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The king made that clear to George W. Bush when the two met for the first time in Crawford, Texas, in 2002, and he convinced the president to have his aides download and print out photos of Palestinian civilian casualties. "Their default position is to be the caboose on the peace train, not the engine," says Martin Indyk, a former ambassador to Israel and State Department official during the Clinton administration. According to some reports, Obama had hoped to pry peace-process concessions from the Saudis during his visit to Riyadh and was upset when he failed. One former top Bush administration official says such intransigence would be no surprise: "If you lined up fifty people from the Bush administration and asked what the president was going to get from a visit to Saudi Arabia, they would say 'nothing.' " But White House officials insist that Obama never expected specific commitments from his meeting with Abdullah. "It was really more of an investment" in the personal relationship, says a senior White House official. The official, just one of four people present other than the two leaders, also disputed reports that the king had disrespectfully lectured Obama about Israel: "I have been in many meetings with heads of state, and I know what a good meeting looks like--and this was a good meeting."

Even if Obama was tempted to butt heads with the king about the peace process, however, he may have felt compelled to hold his tongue. Obama needs Saudi assistance on multiple fronts. Take Guantanamo, whose closure by the start of next year will almost certainly require a major assist from the Saudis. That's because the kingdom appears to be the only realistic destination for dozens of the roughly 100 Yemeni nationals currently in U.S. custody, many of whom express militant anti-Western views. Once in Saudi Arabia, they would likely be enrolled in the country's terrorist-rehabilitation program. This effort is being spearheaded by White House counterterrorism adviser John Brennan, who, as a former CIA station chief in Riyadh, is probably the Obama team's most trusted line to the royal family. In March, Brennan met with Abdullah in Saudi Arabia and toured their terrorist-rehabilitation facility. Reports have circulated for months that the Saudis were close to accepting several Yemenis, and one well-informed source outside the administration says Brennan believed he had a deal after his last visit (a claim the White House denies). Regardless, the negotiations creep along with no imminent breakthrough in sight--and with only four months remaining until Gitmo is supposed to close.

Perhaps even more important to Obama is Saudi cooperation on Iran. The Obama team is well aware that the Sunni-dominated kingdom views the rising influence of Shia Iran with a combination of fear and loathing. "The first thing [the Saudis] think about when it comes to regional politics is the contest for influence with Iran. Everything gets filtered through that lens," says F. Gregory Gause III, a Saudi expert at the University of Vermont. That's why administration officials believe Riyadh can be enlisted to help block Tehran's nuclear ambitions. In their recent book, Myths, Illusions & Peace, Obama's Iran point man, Dennis Ross, and his co-author, David Makovsky, argue that the Saudis should leverage their massive financial holdings in Europe against Tehran--privately telling key banking, investment, and energy companies on the Continent that "those who cut all ties to the Iranians would be rewarded by the Saudis," while those who don't will lose business. Similarly, Ross--who himself met with Abdullah earlier this year--proposes that the Saudis press the Chinese, who have developed major ties to the kingdom's oil industry, to take a harder line against Iran, lest they miss out on future opportunities for petrol profits. But, however much the Saudis may want to check Iran, Abdullah may be wary of aligning himself too closely with the United States and Israel against another Muslim nation. "It's an open question whether [the Gulf Arab] countries would be willing to join a very tough sanctions regime," says Nicholas Burns, who handled the issue for the Bush State Department.