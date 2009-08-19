One Stop, Many Problems

Hershco said that that there were a number of possible explanations for this. "Maybe they got divorced, maybe they lost their job, maybe they are on disability, or maybe they cannot make their payments," he theorized, adding that he didn't think that the RealtyTrac data was accurate.

Certainly, many homeowners have been and are complicit in fraudulent real estate scams, lying about their incomes, or allowing their earnings and assets to be inflated on mortgage applications. But for low-income homeowners who maintain that they were unwitting victims, such as Sandra Barkley, there is little recourse.

Congress is trying to outlaw the types of predatory lending practices that fueled one-stop shop scams and put people like Barkley in financial sinkholes. H.R. 1728, a proposed bill, which passed the House on May 7 (and is now languishing in the Senate) establishes an ability-to-pay standard that would prohibit the types of loans that were made to Barkley, thus providing an extra layer of protection to vulnerable homebuyers. The bill would also offer some legal remedies that may enable victims of predatory loans to fight foreclosure proceedings and get their mortgage restructured.

However, advocates say the bill goes conspicuously easy on Wall Street, because the financial disincentives to investment banks for securitizing loans prohibited by the new law are relatively limited, while the trusts that buy and hold mortgage-backed securities for investors would face little or no liability at all. "If you are going to fix the mortgage market, you have to build in responsibility for everyone," says Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates. "What needs to happen ultimately--and I am not holding my breath that this congress will do it--is that whoever holds the loan has responsibility to the homeowner. And the investors who get sold the bonds should also have the ability to get redress from the secondary market player who created them--the originator, the investment bank, and there is a pretty good argument that credit rating agencies also should be held liable."

Another major concern is how the new federal bill would preempt states from enacting stronger anti-predatory lending laws, similar to the one New York State law passed last summer. Under the New York State law, which is grandfathered into the proposed federal bill, banks and investor-owned trusts that purchased predatory loans can be held liable whether or not they knew the loans were illicit. As a result, New York State judges are empowered to grant various kinds of relief, which could include modifying mortgages to homeowners in foreclosure if they can prove that they were the victims of a predatory loan. "It was the determination of our legislature that they were going to make everyone liable," says Deputy Superintendant and General Counsel of the New York State Banking Department Marjorie Gross.

But even the existing New York law would not help Sandra Barkley. Neither that nor the proposed federal bill promises relief for defrauded homeowners whose mortgages predate the legislation--namely, those who purchased homes during the boom. What's more, for these homeowners, simply winning a lawsuit against a secondary market mortgage originator (like Olympia Mortgage, which forfeited its state license to act as a mortgage lender five years ago amidst scandal) may not be enough to recover financial damages or forestall foreclosure.

Actually winning these types of cases is terribly difficult, as well. Because of the way mortgage backed securities are structured, typically the only recourse for homeowners who contend that they have been defrauded is to prove that the companies that securitized the mortgages and the investors that bought them were complicit in the fraud. "One of the reasons we have the problems that we have today is that [Wall Street] built a securitization model that was great at hiding people's liability," says Rheingold. "The company that is foreclosing on this old lady's house is so far removed from the original broker and lender that did it. You go to court and every time you raise a claim the first thing that they say is, 'Boy this is a terrible thing that happened, but we didn't do it. Let us foreclose.'"

An offshoot of these cases being so difficult to litigate: They take years, and are therefore usually beyond the financial resources of low-income homeowners in or on the verge of foreclosure. An upcoming report from the Brennan Center for Justice documents the troubling number of homeowners who face foreclosure without the benefit of legal representation. Of the cases where there is legal representation, many end up being handled by financially strapped Legal Services organizations, which depend on the federal government for most of their funding. In addition to having limited financial resources, Legal Services operate under so-called "poison pill" restrictions that were an outgrowth of Newt Gingrich's Contract With America, which had sought to eliminate Legal Services altogether. These restrictions, which the Obama administration wants to overturn, include a prohibition on Legal Service lawyers bringing class action lawsuits or collecting attorney fees from the losing side when they win a case under consumer protection laws that provide such fees. (In several instances, states are taking action that could affect trusts that hold predatory loans. Click here for a rundown of the most significant.)

Barkley, for her part, is still living in her house in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where there are currently about 50 houses in foreclosure on her street alone. And although her legal battles are partially resolved, Barkley is still trying to fix plumbing and electrical problems that date from when she purchased the house six years ago. Perhaps she should have known better, but then again Barkley was relying on the advice of accredited professionals. "I was very trusting," she says, "I don't think that I asked enough questions--but your lack of knowing is your fault sometimes because you are not supposed to take everything at face value. I am always second guessing a lot of the things I do now."